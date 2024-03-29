RubberDucks to Feature Five of Top 30 Guardians Prospects, 16 Returners on 2024 Opening Day Roster

March 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Cleveland Guardians and the Akron RubberDucks announced the 28 players on Akron's Opening Day roster for the 2024 season that opens Friday, April 5 at Canal Park.

Outfielder Chase DeLauter is Cleveland's No. 1 prospect (No. 31 prospect in all of MLB), according to MLB.com and among five 2024 RubberDucks ranked among the Guardians' Top 30 prospects. Joining DeLauter on that list are infielder Kahlil Watson (#15), outfielder Petey Halpin (#16), right-hander Andrew Walters (#26) and infielder Dayan Frias (#30).

In all 16 members of the 2024 roster received Double-A experience with Akron in 2023. Those include pitchers Tommy Mace, Doug Nikhazy, Davis Sharpe, Tyler Thornton, Trey Benton, Jack Leftwich, Ross Carver, Bradley Hanner, Jordan Jones; catcher Micael Ramirez; infielders Milan Tolentino, Joe Naranjo, Aaron Bracho; outfielders DeLauter, Halpin and Alexfri Planez.

Hanner returns to Akron after leading the RubberDucks in wins (eight) and finishing second in saves (eight) during the 2023 season. In 41 games for Akron last season, the right-hander was 8-6 with a 2.78 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 64.2 innings.

The newcomers to Akron in 2024 are headlined by Watson, who comes to the RubberDucks after batting .233 with five homers, 16 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 23 games for High-A Lake County in 2023 after being acquired by the Guardians in the Josh Bell trade. Other newcomers to Akron in 2024 are pitchers Ryan Webb, Aaron Davenport, Rodney Boone, Ethan Hankins, Walters, Lenny Torres Jr; catcher Kody Huff; infielders Frias, Christian Cairo, Yordys Valdes, Watson; outfielder Joe Lampe.

"We are excited to welcome this talented group of players to Akron for the 2024 season," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "With a great mix of returning talent led by the Guardians top prospect Chase DeLauter and exciting new faces, we can't wait to see this team take the field at Canal Park in a week."

Walters comes to Akron after being drafted by the Guardians in 2023 draft as the Competitive Balance Round B pick (62 overall) out of the University of Miami. In three seasons for the Hurricanes, Walters was 4-1 with a 1.41 ERA, 26 saves and 170 strikeouts in 102 innings. He was named to All-Spring Breakout second team after striking out three and walking one over an inning pitched in the Guardians 6-2 Spring Breakout game win over the Reds.

Cairo comes to the RubberDucks after batting .239 with three homers, 13 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 61 games for Lake County in 2023. He is the son of Miguel Cairo, who played 17 seasons in MLB.

The RubberDucks' Opening Day roster will take the field on Friday, April 5, against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Season tickets, ticket packages and single game tickets are on sale now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

