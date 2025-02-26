RubberDucks Team up with Swensons Drive-In Restaurants to Become the Akron Galley Boys for Two Games this Season

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and Swensons Drive-In Restaurants announce a partnership for the Akron Galley Boys nights on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28.

"Much like two great middle infielders make an amazing double play tandem, we are excited to partner with Swensons for our Akron Galley Boys nights," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "After seeing the incredible fan feedback from our initial announcement, it was a no-brainer to work together on these nights. Swensons is synonymous with the culinary history of Akron, and we are excited to come together with an Akron institution like Swensons to help make the Akron Galley Boys nights even better."

The RubberDucks will honor Akron's fast-food history by becoming the Akron Galley Boys for two nights only as part of the Only in Akron series. The term Galley Boys refers to the iconic hamburger cooks who worked in galley kitchens (similar to what might be found on ships) to feed Akron and much of Northeast Ohio for more than 90 years. Swensons even honored these cooks by naming one of their signature menu items after them.

"There's nothing that says Summer in Akron more than rolling down your windows at Swensons to enjoy a tray full of burgers, shakes and fries and enjoying a RubberDucks game with friends and family," said Swensons President, Jeff Flowers. "We're excited to partner with the RubberDucks and bring the iconic Galley Boy® to life - it's a grand slam"

