RubberDucks Colt Boxler Named SportsField Management Magazine Rising Star Award Winner

October 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks assistant groundskeeper Colt Boxler was named a 2024 Rising Star Award winner by SportsField Management magazine.

The SportsField Management magazine Rising Star Award highlights the best up-and-coming leaders in the sports field management industry. Rising Star Award winners were nominated by their peers and selected by SportsField Management magazine staff as well as SFMA members.

Boxler started with the RubberDucks as an operations intern and gameday grounds crewmember for two seasons before becoming the assistant groundskeeper in 2019.

"On behalf of the entire RubberDucks organization, we are incredibly proud of Colt," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Colt puts in hours of hard work and dedication every day alongside Head Groundskeeper Chris Walsh to make sure Canal Park is the best field in professional baseball. Colt is very deserving of this award and the recognition of being a rising star in the industry."

A graduate of Ellet High School and the University of Akron, Boxler works with RubberDucks head groundskeeper Chirs Walsh to maintain Canal Park all year. The duo's work routinely has Canal Park ranked among the top fields in the Eastern League according to team and umpire surveys.

Boxler's award recognition can be found in SportsField Management magazine's October issue.

