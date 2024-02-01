RubberDucks Annual Six-Hour Suite Heart Special Returns Wednesday February 14

(AKRON, OHIO) - Its February in Akron, love is in the air and the fan-favorite Akron RubberDucks "Six-hour Suite Heart Special" returns Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.!

During the "Suite Heart Special," individuals and groups qualify for a complimentary suite - based on availability - on the National Interstate Insurance Suite Level during an April or May game of the 2024 season by making a ticket purchase of $650 or more.

Individuals or groups that make a $650 ticket purchase will receive a complimentary suite rental during a non-fireworks game in April, based on availability. Individuals or groups that make a $850 ticket purchase will receive a complimentary suite rental during a non-fireworks game in May, based on availability.

Individuals or groups can unlock a fireworks game for the complimentary suite by making a $100 donation to the American Heart Association in addition to the initial purchase.

A complimentary non-fireworks suite may be upgraded to the Owner's Suite (based on availability) for an additional $500 purchase onto the initial purchase.

"It's almost time for pitchers and catchers to report to Spring Training, which means baseball season is right around the corner," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "We are excited for the return of the annual Suite Heart Special. We know our fans eagerly await this sale every year as they love the great deal and the chance to get a free suite to impress their family and friends. This year's sale falling on Valentine's Day means fans have a great opportunity to get a special someone an unforgettable Valentine's Day gift."

This special is ONLY on Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Purchases can be made by calling the Akron RubberDucks at (330) 253-5151. Packages will be sold based on availability.

Complimentary suites can accommodate up to 20 people and the Owner's Suite can accommodate up to 40 people.

Participating accounts that are making a first-time ticket package purchase (or first purchase in over a year) will be entered into a grand-prize drawing for a complimentary Owner's Suite. The winner will be contacted by an Akron RubberDucks ticket sales representative.

There is a limit of one complimentary suite per account. Suite food and beverage is an optional purchase, though not required at the time of entry, and will not be provided by the Akron RubberDucks. Existing accounts with deposit money are eligible for this incentive as long as account holder did not also take part in Trick or Suite promotion in October 2023. Current five-year season ticket contracts are not eligible for the complimentary suites.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Friday, April 5 against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

