RubberDucks Annual Akron Children's Hospital Game to be Featured on MLB Network

November 9, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks annual Akron Children's Hospital Game will be featured on the Sunday, November 12 episode of MLB Network's "Inside Stitch" at 11:00 a.m.

"Inside Stitch" is a weekly show that delves into the history of baseball uniforms while also highlighting Minor League theme nights and jerseys.

"We are very excited for the story of our annual Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Celebration to be featured on MLB Network," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "It is always a special night at the ballpark that all of us and our fans look forward to each year. We are very appreciative of MLB Network for sharing the story of this night and the amazing work that is done by our neighbors at Akron Children's Hospital."

For over 20 years the Akron RubberDucks and Akron Children's Hospital have partnered to have a night at Canal Park to celebrate those battling cancer and rare blood disorders as well as the staff at Akron Children's Hospital.

Over the last 10 years, the RubberDucks have worn special jerseys during the annual game that are designed by a patient at Akron Children's Hospital.

The episode will also be available on MLB.TV and MLB Network's YouTube.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Friday, April 5 against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from November 9, 2023

RubberDucks Annual Akron Children's Hospital Game to be Featured on MLB Network - Akron RubberDucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.