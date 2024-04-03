RubberDucks Announce New Additions to the Extreme Foods in 2024

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the addition of four new items to the Extreme Food Menu for the 2024 season.

The WONE HomeRocker is a half-pound hot dog measuring a foot long covered in a buffalo chicken mac and cheese with a hot honey sauce and ranch drizzle to top it off. It is presented by 97.5 WONE and can be found in Dog Pound concession stand.

The Chicken and Waffle Sandwich is a double decker chicken and waffle sandwich with chicken tenders, bacon, onion rings, pimento cheese spread and a bacon habanero jam served on freshly toasted waffles with powdered sugar and maple syrup. The sandwich is available at Tater's concession stand on the third base side of the concourse.

The WAKR Hawaiian Burger is a 4oz patty with smoked pulled chicken, Canadian bacon and pineapple rings piled on top with a teriyaki glaze drizzle. This burger, presented by 1590 WAKR, not only feeds your belly but does good for your soul as well because $1 from the sale of every burger benefits the Salvation Army. It is served at the Pineapple Under the C grill.

Emmett's The Pit Boss presented by ESPN Cleveland is a meat sundae. The culinary creation dubbed after Emmett Golden, co-host of the Next Level on ESPN Cleveland is a delicious combination of pulled chicken, smoked brisket, two hot dogs and a 1/4 rack of ribs served over coleslaw with a cherry on top. It is served at Bier Garten concession stand down the first baseline at Canal Park.

"Our food and beverage staff has been hard at work this offseason planning up these new creations for the Extreme Food Menu," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "This year's new creations truly represents all the different foods you can find around America. The Extreme Food Menu began in 2011 and has become synonymous with the Akron RubberDucks ballpark experience, and we can't wait for the fans to tempt their tastebuds with the new and classic items available at Canal Park."

These new extreme items join the returning fan favorite 98.1 KDD Screamer. This five-pound sundae served in a RubberDucks batting helmet is 21 scoops of Smith's Premium ice cream on top of a brownie base and finished off with chocolate syrup, bananas, whipped cream, sprinkles and maraschino cherries. The 98.1 KDD Screamer is one of the three original Extreme Food Menu items debuting in 2011. Joining the KDD Screamer on the original menu and returning in 2024 are the Three Dog Night and the Nice to Meat U Burger. Three Dog Night is the baseball version of the turducken with a hot dog stuffed inside of a bratwurst then wrapped inside of a kielbasa topped with sauerkraut and Stadium Mustard on a hoagie roll. Nice 2 Meat U Burger is a two-pound burger. It is an elegant tower of two 8 oz steakhouse seasoned certified angus beef burgers, two beef franks, crispy bacon, grilled onions and American cheese on a toasted kaiser bun.

Other returning items to the Extreme Foods lineup are Not Your Routine Poutine, Pineapple TeriyAkron Bowl and Boot Scootin' Boozy presented by WQMX. Pineapple TeriyAkron Bowl was first introduced in 2014 is a half pineapple hollowed out and filled with a mixture of white rice, grilled chicken, diced pineapple and Thai chili garlic sauce topped with a teriyaki glaze. Not Your Routine Poutine was first introduced in 2015 and is a 10 oz portion of French Fries topped with gravy, cheese curds, pulled pork, green onions and bacon bits. The Boot Scootin' Boozy presented by WQMX was the first drink to join the extreme lineup when it was unveiled last season. It is a 12 oz vodka lemonade, and your choice of strawberry, raspberry or mango puree with a cowboy boot or hat and a piece of fruit. WQMX listener Brittany Sanders named the signature cocktail via an on-air contest with the country programmed radio station and is available at the Modelo Tiki Bar in right field.

The RubberDucks open Canal Park for the 2024 season on Friday, April 5, against the Altoona Curve. Season tickets, ticket packages and single game tickets are on sale now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Friday, April 5 against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

