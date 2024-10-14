RubberDucks Announce Home Game Times for 2025 Season

October 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce game times for all 69 home games of their 2025 Early Edition Schedule presented by Blind & Sons. The home opener will be on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:35 p.m. against the Altoona Curve.

All weekday evening games without fireworks will start at 6:35 p.m. All Friday games will begin at 7:05 p.m. Saturday home games early in the season will begin at 6:05 p.m. and shift to 7:05 p.m. starts, beginning with May 24 against Altoona. 6:05 p.m. Saturday starts will return Aug. 23 through the remainder of the season. All Sunday games will be 1:05 p.m. starts with the exception of May 25 against Altoona (6:35 p.m. start) and Sept. 7 against Binghamton (6:05 p.m. start).

"Our staff is hard at work planning an amazing 2025 season for the best fans in baseball," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "After a successful 2024 season, we are bringing back the 1:05 p.m. Sunday starts and more 6:05 p.m. Saturday games."

The RubberDucks will play an Education Day game on May 20 against Altoona at 11:05 a.m. Akron will have two other weekday day games in 2025 all beginning at 12:05 p.m. Those games will be on July 29 against Erie and Aug. 5 against Bowie. All game promotions for the 2025 season, including planned firework nights, will be announced later.

All game times are subject to change. The 2025 Early Edition Schedule presented by Blind & Sons is available at akronrubberducks.com.

2025 Season Ticket and Flex Ticket packages will be available for sale soon. Call 855-97-QUACK or visit akronrubberducks.com to purchase when they become available.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 14, 2024

RubberDucks Announce Home Game Times for 2025 Season - Akron RubberDucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.