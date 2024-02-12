RubberDucks Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

February 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the 2024 promotional schedule, which once again features a theme for all 69 regular season home games.

The RubberDucks open the 2024 season at Canal Park on Friday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Altoona Curve. That night's postgame fireworks will be the first of 26 fireworks shows during the season.

"We are excited to announce the highly anticipated 2024 promotional schedule," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "From continuing our Only in Akron series with the White French and Barberton Fried Chicken & Hot Rice rebrands to all of our exciting giveaways and theme nights, I think there is something each night everyone will enjoy this season. I can't wait to see everyone back in the ballpark on April 5 for the start of another memorable season."

The 2024 giveaways include seven t-shirt Tuesdays and 12 Saturday premium giveaways, including seven bobbleheads. Some of the bobbleheads include actress Sean Young, actor Gil Bellows, RubberDucks mascot Webster and the recently removed iconic smokestacks, which pay homage to Akron's Rubber City roots.

There will be four mid-week day games throughout the summer. Education Day will return with a 11:05 a.m. start on Tuesday, May 14. The RubberDucks annual Big Splash Day will return on Tuesday, July 23 at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 will be a Businesspersons' Special with 12:05 p.m. start and Tuesday, Aug. 27 will be our Work from Home (Plate) game with a 12:05 p.m. start.

"We have been hard at work all offseason planning these great promotional nights for our amazing fans," said RubberDucks Manager of Promotions & Community Relations Austin Stephens. "We are excited to once again honor the Akron Black Tyrites as we salute Akron's contribution to the Negro Leagues and continue to grow our Perros Calientes brand, our COPA identity. We are also excited to give a blast from the past and giveaway an Akron Aeros Youth Jersey this season."

As part of the RubberDucks created Only in Akron series, for one-night only, the RubberDucks will become the Barberton Fried Chicken & Hot Rice as a homage to the dish that made Barberton the fried chicken capital of the world on Friday, June 21 and on Friday, July 19 the RubberDucks will become the Akron White French, a nod to the iconic salad dressing that was invented in Akron.

The RubberDucks will honor the Akron Black Tyrites and Los Perros Calientes de Akron in 2024. The Black Tyrites will return on Friday, Aug. 23 and there will be five Los Perros Calientes games throughout the summer.

On Saturday, May 18, the RubberDucks will join the City of Akron in honoring Sojourner Truth and her historic "Ain't I A Women?" speech. The first 1,000 fans on May 18 will receive a replica Sojourner Truth mini statue presented by State & Federal Communications. This mini statue giveaway will be approximately two weeks before the unveiling of the newest Akron landmark at the Sojourner Truth Legacy Plaza in coordination with the Sojourner Truth Project Committee. The Sojourner Truth mini statues are replicas of Akron artist Woodrow Nash's creation.

Single game tickets, season ticket packages and flex plans for the 2024 season are available now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

Also, bobblehead guarantees are available for sale with purchase of a ticket package. Guaranteed bobbleheads start at $25. Call 330-375-1706 to purchase.

Nightly Promotions

T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Ohio Laborers' Union, Paul Davis Restoration, 1590 WAKR and WQMX 94.9: Each Tuesday features a unique t-shirt given away to the first 1,000 fans. Tuesday is also Tall Boy Tuesday presented by Anheuser-Busch as fans 21 and over can celebrate the beginning of a RubberDucks homestand with an Anheuser-Busch Tall Boy.

Wellness Wednesday presented by Summa Health and 640 WHLO, & White Claw Wednesday presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer: Every Wednesday home game will be Wellness Wednesday presented by Summa Health filled with fun ways to get active and stay healthy. Wednesday is also White Claw Wednesday with White Claw specials throughout the ballpark.

Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Budweiser and ESPN Cleveland: Enjoy $2 beer and soda all night long!

Fireworks Friday presented by 98.1 KDD: Enjoy postgame fireworks after every Friday game! Watch the RubberDucks take the field in their Electric Blue jerseys presented by FirstEnergy.

Giveaway Saturday presented by 97.5 WONE: Every Saturday features a unique premium giveaway for the first 1,000 fans!

Sunday Family FUNday presented by Akron Children's Hospital and KIDJAM! Radio powered by The Summit: Pregame families can play catch on the field, and Kids 12 & Under run the bases presented by FedEx Custom Critical after every Sunday game.

Game Times (unless otherwise noted)

Weekday games start at 6:35 p.m.

Saturdays before Memorial Day weekend and during the last three homestands start at 6:05 p.m.

Fridays, Saturdays after Memorial Day, and July 3rd start at 7:05 p.m.

Sundays will feature a new start time of 1:05 p.m., with the exception of the final two Sundays of the season (6:05 p.m.)

2024 Promotional Schedule (All promotions and game times subject to change)

April

April 5: Opening Night Celebration presented by State & Federal Communications - Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Union Home Mortgage (First 5,000 fans) - Postgame fireworks presented by State & Federal Communications

April 6: Driving Me Nuts! - RubberDucks License Plate Giveaway presented by Ohio Laborers' Union (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame fireworks presented by Downtown Akron Partnership

April 7: Ghostcatchers

April 16: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) - RubberDucks Grand Prix

April 17: Cleveland Basketball Night

April 18: Thirsty Thursday™ - Karaoke Night

April 19: Travis Loudin Appreciation Night (RubberDucks season ticket holder) - Postgame fireworks presented by Ohio Laborers' Union

April 20: Pillow Fight!! - RubberDucks Pillowcase Giveaway presented by FirstEnergy (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame fireworks presented by FirstEnergy

April 21: The Best Underwater Fry Cook

April 30: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) - AI Night

May

May 1: Bark in the Park #1, bring your dog to the game presented by Camp Bow Wow - Los Perros Calientes game

May 2: Thirsty Thursday™ - Third Wheel Night

May 3: Look My Hot Dog is Green! $1K Giveaway - Postgame fireworks

May 4: Akron History Night - Don't Blow Your Smokestack! - Bobble Smokestacks Giveaway presented by Union Home Mortgage (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame fireworks

May 5: Cinco de Mayo

May 14: Education Day presented by Champions® Before-and After-School Programs - 11:05 a.m. start

May 15: RIP Vine

May 16: Thirsty Thursday™ - Sick Tat Bro! Tattoo Night

May 17: Malmo Oat Milkers Night - Postgame fireworks

May 18: Salute to Sojourner Truth - Sojourner Truth Mini Statue Giveaway presented by State & Federal Communications (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame fireworks

May 19: Left-Hander Appreciation Day

May 28: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) - Halfway to Thanksgiving

May 29: Who Wants Leftovers? - It's The Day After National Hamburger Day

May 30: Thirsty Thursday™ - Washed Up Night

May 31: Military Appreciation Night - Postgame fireworks presented by Discount Drug Mart

June

June 1: "Your Gun is Digging into My Hip" - Sean Young bobblehead Giveaway presented by Distillata (First 1,000 fans) - Sean Young VIP appearance presented by State & Federal Communications - Postgame fireworks presented by Ohio Savings Bank

June 2: Sunday Cartoons

June 18: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) - Over the Line!!! - Bowling Night

June 19: Teacher Appreciation Night - Los Perros Calientes game

June 20: Thirsty Thursday™ - Your Mom - Honoring the World's Greatest Moms

June 21: Barberton Fried Chicken & Hot Rice Night - Postgame fireworks presented by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

June 22: Halfway to Christmas - Rubberta Elf on the Shelf Giveaway presented by Summa Health (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame fireworks presented by Summa Health

June 23: Youth Sports Day

July

July 1: Oh Waiter! - Salute to the Food Industry Workers

July 2: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) - RubberDucks Summer Games

July 3: Independence Day Eve presented by Kaulig Companies - 7:05 p.m. start - Postgame fireworks

July 19: Akron White French Night - Postgame fireworks presented by Miller Lite

July 20: "What Are You in For?" - Gil Bellows bobblehead Giveaway presented by Summa Health (First 1,000 fans) - Gil Bellows VIP appearance presented by State & Federal Communications - Postgame fireworks presented by Summa Health

July 21: Lazy Sunday

July 23: Big Splash Day - 12:05 p.m. start

July 24: Appreciation for All the Short Kings - Los Perros Calientes game

July 25: Thirsty Thursday™ - Wrestling Night

July 26: ZOOperstars! - Postgame fireworks

July 27: Aeros Night - Akron Aeros Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Ohio's 529 CollegeAdvantage (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame fireworks presented by Stanley Steemer

July 28: Autism Awareness Day

August

August 6: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) - Battle of the Bands

August 7: Akron Pride Night

August 8: Thirsty Thursday™ - Irish Appreciation Night

August 9: The Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer & Blood Disorders Celebration - Akron Children's Hospital Game - Postgame fireworks presented by Akron Children's

August 10: "Most of These Guys Never Had a Prime" - Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway presented by MCA of Akron/UA Local 219 (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame fireworks

August 11: What's Your Gamer Tag? - eSports Day

August 20: Businesspersons' Special presented by State & Federal Communications - 12:05 p.m. start

August 21: Bark in the Park #2, bring your dog to the game presented by Camp Bow Wow - Los Perros Calientes game

August 22: Thirsty Thursday™ - Red Flag Night

August 23: Akron Black Tyrites Night - Postgame fireworks presented by National Interstate Insurance

August 24: Cleveland Football Night - Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Cleveland Clinic Akron General (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame fireworks

August 25: GOALLLLL - Soccer Day

August 27: Work from Home (Plate) - 12:05 p.m. start

August 28: Bad Luck Night

August 29: Thirsty Thursday™ - THE GAME - Buckeyes vs. The Team Up North

August 30: $1,000 Cash Dash presented by KeyBank - Postgame fireworks presented by KeyBank

August 31: RubberDucks Comic Con - Webster Bobblehead Giveaway presented by WBNX-TV (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame fireworks presented by KeyBank

September

September 1: Man.... That Aged Poorly - 6:05 p.m. start - Postgame fireworks presented by KeyBank

September 10: T-Shirt Tuesday (First 1,000 fans) - ASL Night

September 11: First Responders Night presented by Stark State College

September 12: Thirsty Thursday™ - Lean Into It - Los Perros Calientes game

September 13: No Sweat Over/Under - Postgame fireworks presented by FedEx Custom Critical

September 14: STEM Night - Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) - Postgame fireworks presented by Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations

September 15: Fan Appreciation Night - 6:05 p.m. start

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Friday, April 5 against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 12, 2024

RubberDucks Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule - Akron RubberDucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.