RubberDucks 2025 Single Game Tickets Are on Sale Now

December 16, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - Single game tickets are now on sale for all 69 Akron RubberDucks regular season home games from April 8-Sept. 7, 2025 at Canal Park.

Fans can purchase single game tickets at akronrubberducks.com/tickets or by calling 855-97-QUACK.

Single game ticket prices start as low as $5. Please visit milb.com/akron/ballpark/boxoffice for a full breakdown of ticket prices.

"We are excited to announce our 2025 single game tickets are now on sale," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "This is the earliest we have ever put our single game tickets on sale, and it comes just in time for the holidays. RubberDucks tickets make a great gift for any baseball fan on your list. Baseball season will be here before you know it, and I am looking forward to seeing everyone back at Canal Park on April 8."

A ticket is required for any guest above age 3 (and anyone 3 and under who requires a seat).

Group ticket packages, season tickets and flexible multi-game ticket plans can also be purchased by calling 330-253-5151, emailing ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

