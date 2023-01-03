RS3 Strategic Hospitality to Host Job Fair at Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Have you dreamed of working in sports? RS3 Strategic Hospitality, the official food and beverage provider for the Round Rock Express, is hosting job fairs in the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, January 10 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 14 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. RS3 Strategic Hospitality is seeking applicants for a variety of food and beverage positions for the upcoming 2023 Round Rock Express season, Karbach Round Rock Classic, Rodeo Austin and all events hosted at Dell Diamond.

Hiring managers will be on hand looking for qualified, hardworking candidates with great guest service skills who are able to work baseball games as well as other sporting and non-sporting events in a variety of different food and beverage positions. Candidates must be at least 16 years of age to apply. The 2023 Round Rock Express schedule can be found at RRExpress.com.

Positions available include the following:

Bartenders

Cashiers

Cooks

Runners

Servers

Storefront Supervisors

Warehouse Technicians

Those wishing to apply are urged to bring a résumé and dress to impress. A positive, friendly attitude is essential. Applicants can also apply online via RS3Sports.com or by emailing staffing-dell@rs3sports.com. RS3 Strategic Hospitality is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

With a foundation steeped in baseball, RS3 Strategic Hospitality provides premium services for the Round Rock Express (Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers), Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers) and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) in addition to consulting work for the Sacramento River Cats (Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) and Beloit Sky Carp (High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins).

RS3 Strategic Hospitality currently operates the food and beverage services at several other facilities in Texas, including Rodeo Austin's Travis County Exposition Center, Jimmy Clay Golf Course and Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin, H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Comerica Center and Riders Field in Frisco and Dell Diamond and United Heritage Center in Round Rock.

For more information about the Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment family of companies, visit RS3Sports.com.

