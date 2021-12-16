RS3 Strategic Hospitality Partners with Frisco RoughRiders

FRISCO, Texas - RS3 Strategic Hospitality, a division of Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment, and the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are thrilled to announce a new partnership that will bring the Round Rock-based food and beverage provider on board to serve baseball fans at Riders Field in Frisco beginning with the 2022 Minor League Baseball season.

"To all the fans who frequent Riders Field year in and year out, we heard you! From the outset, our goal was to elevate all facets of our food and beverage operation and RS3 Strategic Hospitality checked every conceivable box. There's an extreme makeover happening at Riders Field beginning in 2022 and I am ecstatic to partner with Reid Ryan, Jay Kudla and the entire crew at RS3 Strategic Hospitality to bring our fans' experience up to the level they deserve and expect," Frisco RoughRiders President and General Manager Victor Rojas said.

By combining world-famous Texas hospitality with the legendary Ryan Sanders brand of excellence, RS3 Strategic Hospitality will take the fan experience at Riders Field to new heights. Prior to the start of the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, RS3 Strategic Hospitality renovations to Riders Field will include the installation of state-of-the-art strategic hospitality services aimed at improving the fan experience. This will include new signature brands, with each menu thoughtfully crafted to provide a new degree of value, variety and cuisine at the stadium.

"We are extremely excited to expand our baseball footprint into the powerful Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and we look forward to delivering our signature brand of stadium dining experiences to the RoughRiders with a new degree of creativity, innovation, value and variety," RS3 Strategic Hospitality President Jay Kudla said.

No stranger to the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, RS3 Strategic Hospitality has provided the food and beverage operations at the Dallas Stars' 6,000-seat Comerica Center, located adjacent to Riders Field, since 2019. The unparalleled success of RS3 Strategic Hospitality in sports and entertainment begins at the top with Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, former Houston Astros minority owner Don Sanders and Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment CEO Reid Ryan at the helm.

"Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment was born out of a love for the game of baseball and a passion for providing the best gameday experience possible for every patron in each facet of their visit to the ballpark. This love and passion has allowed us to expand into not only RS3 Strategic Hospitality, but RS3 Events & Entertainment and RS3 Turf brands as well," Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment CEO Reid Ryan said. "We are excited to bring RS3 Strategic Hospitality's award-winning culinary experience and unparalleled fan experience to Riders Field in 2022."

The partnership between RS3 Strategic Hospitality and the Frisco RoughRiders combines two legacy sports and entertainment operators in the Ryan Family and Chuck Greenberg, chairman and founder of the Greenberg Sports Group, owners of three Minor League Baseball teams, including the Frisco RoughRiders. The Ryan-Greenberg relationship spans decades and represents excellence in sports ownership and operations.

"This is a great day for the RoughRiders and everyone who enjoys experiencing Riders Field. This is a partnership borne out of 20 years of friendship and shared success right here in the Metroplex and I personally can't wait to work together to bring our fans the very best we collectively have to offer once again," Greenberg said.

In adding the Frisco RoughRiders to their portfolio, RS3 Strategic Hospitality has further expanded its presence across the professional sports and entertainment industry. With a foundation steeped in baseball, RS3 Strategic Hospitality provides premium services for the Round Rock Express (Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers) and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) in addition to consulting work for the Sacramento River Cats (Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) and Beloit Sky Carp (High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins).

RS3 Strategic Hospitality has vast experience providing its signature "+1" hospitality services at a variety of other venues, including amphitheaters, golf courses, racetracks, exhibit halls, restaurants, pubs, stadiums and arenas. RS3 Strategic Hospitality currently operates the food and beverage services at several other facilities in Texas, including Rodeo Austin's Travis County Exposition Center, Jimmy Clay Golf Course and Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin, H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Comerica Center in Frisco and Dell Diamond and United Heritage Center in Round Rock.

For more information about the Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment family of companies, visit RS3Sports.com.

