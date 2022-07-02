Royals' Signings of the Week

Tyler Kirkup playing the puck for the Reading Royals against the Norfolk Admirals

Tyler Kirkup playing the puck for the Reading Royals against the Norfolk Admirals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced six signings this past week to the team for the 2022-23 season.

Shane Sellar was the first player signed to next season's roster and was officially announced on Monday, June 27.

Shane Sellar skating for the Royals against the Worcester Railers on March 22, 2022.

Sellar, 25, played three games for the Royals in the 2021-22 regular season after signing with Reading on March 19. Before joining the Royals, the Carlisle, PA native spent his first two seasons of collegiate hockey at Dartmouth College where he played with former Royals' forward, Cam Strong. Sellar totaled 52 points (23 G's, 29 A's) in 133 games at Dartmouth College & RPI (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute) in the NCAA.

"Shane has a high hockey IQ and great work ethic," said Head Coach James Henry. "When Shane joined our team out of college last season he was able to create multiple scoring chances within his first few games. We expect his experience from last season to help him get off to a great start to the 22/23 season."

-

On Monday, June 27, the Royals officially announced the re-signing of another young forward, Tyler Kirkup.

Tyler Kirkup playing the puck for the Royals against the Norfolk Admirals on March 25, 2022.

Kirkup, 24, resigns after playing in his first professional season with Reading. The Bemidji State Univ. alum played six games for the Royals after signing with Reading on March 24, 2022.

"Kirkup is a hard working Center that showed he is reliable defensively, and can contribute offensively," said Coach Henry. "From his short time with our group last season, his face off winning percentage was one of the best on the team."

-

Monday, June 27, included one more additional signing that officially announced Dominic Cormier's return to Reading for the 2022-23 season.

Dominic Cormier skates with the puck for the Royals at Santander Arena.

Cormier, 24, scored 35 points (16 G, 19 A) in 62 regular season games and 6 points (1 G, 5 A) in the Kelly Cup Playoffs with the Royals in 2021-22. The Moncton, NB, CAN native re-signs with Reading for his third professional season.

"Coming off an impressive sophomore season, Dominic was able to put together some of the best 5-on-5 numbers for defensemen in the ECHL," said Coach Henry. "We look for Dominic to continue producing offensively, while taking on more of a leadership role."

-

On Wednesday, June 29, the Royals officially announced their first new signing to the 2022-23 roster, Ryan Romeo.

Ryan Romeo on the ice for SUNY Brockport in the NCAA III (Courtesy: gobrockport.com)

Romeo, 25, scored two points (1 G, 1 A) in nine games with the Trois-Rivières last season. The Fairport, NY native played in the NCAA III with SUNY-Brockport before making his professional debut with the Lions on March 9, 2022.

Romeo totaled 87 points (28 G, 59 A) in 97 regular season games across his four years at SUNY-Brockport. The 5'11" defenseman was given NCAA III Second Team All-Conference honors in his sophomore season at SUNY-Brockport in 2018-19. Romeo followed up the accolade with a NCAA III First Team All-Conference selection in 2019-20.

"Ryan is a young skilled defensemen that was able to gain some experience in our league last season," said Coach Henry. "We look for him to add to our team's offense from the blue-line."

-

On Friday, July 1, the Royals began their final day of signing announcements for the week with the re-signing of Mike Chen.

Mike Chen defends Reading's net against the Worcester Railers on March 27, 2022.

Chen scored 7 points (1 G, 6 A's) in 34 regular season games and earned an assist in nine games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs with the Royals in 2021-22. The Rockville, MD native re-signs with Reading for his sixth professional season.

"Having Mike back for another season will be a big help for us on and off the ice again," stated Coach Henry. "Mike's work ethic and commitment were a big part of our team's success last season. Excited to continue working with Mike."

-

The final signing announced for the week welcomed another new name to the Royals' 2022-23 roster. On Friday, July 1, Yvan Mongo became the second player to sign with the Royals ahead of his first season in Reading.

Yvan Mongo (Right) skating for the University of Ottawa in USports (Courtesy: ici-radio-canada.ca)

Mongo, 25, is a 5'9" forward going into his first professional season with the Royals. The Gatineau, QC, CAN native scored 14 points (4 G, 10 A) 19 games in the 2021-22 season for the University of Ottawa in USports.

Mongo served as the Gee-Gee's team captain the past two seasons and was selected to the USports All-Star team in the 2021-22 season. Mongo was teammates with Royals' defenseman Dominic Cormier at the University of Ottawa in the 2019-20 season.

"Having multiple years as a leader throughout his junior and collegiate career, Yvan will be a great addition to our group," said Coach Henry. "We expect his speed to be one of his best assets transferring to professional hockey."

-

2022-23 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

