Royals Roll in Game 1 of Appalachian League Finals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Burlington Royals will be home Tuesday night a victory away from their first Appalachian League championship.

They cruised in a 9-2 outcome against the Johnson City Cardinals in Game 1 of the best-of-3 championship series Monday night.

Vinnie Pasquantino and Jake Means homered as the Royals, who were coming off a 17-inning must-win game a night earlier, racked up 10 hits

Means' three-run shot stretched the lead to 7-2 in the sixth inning. The Royals scored multiple runs in four different innings.

Burlington's last championship came as the Burlington Indians in 1993. This marks one of the longest championship droughts for any minor-league city.

The league finals underwent a slight schedule adjustment announced during the weekend, pushing up the beginning of the finals by one day in case there's an impact from Hurricane Dorian this week.

If necessary, a decisive Game 3 will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

The Royals received more solid pitching after blanking the Pulaski Yankees for the final 14 innings of Sunday night's 17-inning victory in the semifinal round.

Johnson City scored one run in the second and fifth innings off Burlington starter Heribert Garcia. Johnson City's Chandler Redmond and Carlos Soler homered for the runs.

Alex Smith worked three innings and A.J. Franklin pitched the ninth.

Garcia made three regular-season appearances for Burlington.

Michael Massey and Jack Gethings joined Pasquantino and Means with two hits.

