Royals Exhibition Game Sold Out

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals exhibition game against the Kansas City Royals at Arvest Ballpark on Monday, March 25th is sold out. Tickets are no longer available online or at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for the special event, which is presented by Red Vines and Sour Punch.

While tickets are sold out for the Royals Exhibition Game in March, single game tickets are available for all 69 home games at Arvest Ballpark this year. The season begins with Opening Night on Friday, April 5th and concludes with the regular season finale at Arvest Ballpark on Sunday, September 15th.

REGULAR SEASON TICKET PRICES (All Online Orders Contain a Convenience Fee):

Sunday - Thursday with the exception of Wednesday, July 3rd:

Home Plate Premium Ticket - $16.00 ($14.00 in advance)

Dugout Premium Ticket - $14.00 ($12.00 in advance)

1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $11.00 ($9.00 in advance)

Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $11.00 ($9.00 in advance)

Friday - Saturday and Wednesday, July 3rd:

Home Plate Premium Ticket - $17.00 ($15.00 in advance)

Dugout Premium Ticket - $15.00 ($13.00 in advance)

1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $12.00 ($10.00 in advance)

Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $12.00 ($10.00 in advance)

For a complete game schedule and a list of current promotions, fans are encouraged to visit www.nwanaturals.com for more information. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

