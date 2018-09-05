Royals, Blue Rocks Agree on Two-Year PDC Extension

WILMINGTON, DE - The Kansas City Royals and Wilmington Blue Rocks announced a two-year extension to their Player Development Contract (PDC) today, extending the two clubs' partnership through the 2020 season.

"We are very happy to announce the extension of our PDC with the Wilmington Blue Rocks," said Royals Vice President/Assistant General Manager-Player Personnel J.J. Picollo. "We have always coveted our relationship with the Blue Rocks and are very appreciative of the efforts of Dave Heller (President and CEO, Main Street Baseball and Blue Rocks' Managing Partner), General Manager Andrew Layman and everyone on the Blue Rocks' staff, their fans, the Delaware Stadium Corporation and the state of Delaware through the years. The Blue Rocks have been a great partner and they continue to make Frawley Stadium a great place for our players to develop."

"The Blue Rocks are very proud to be affiliated with one of the finest organizations in all of baseball, the Kansas City Royals," said Blue Rocks' Managing Partner Dave Heller. "From Dayton Moore, J.J. Picollo, and Scott Sharp right on down, the Royals' baseball operations team is first-rate; they are great people who do things the right way. I am delighted the Blue Rocks will be continuing our relationship with the Royals and remaining a part of the Royals' family for another two years."

A member of the Carolina League, Wilmington has served as a Royals' Single-A affiliate since 2007. The Blue Rocks also served as a Kansas City affiliate from 1993-2004, winning league championships four times (1994, '96, '98 and '99). This year's squad finished the season at 68-72 overall, with a 37-33 mark in the second half.

The club plays its home games at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium, a 6,404-seat stadium that opened in 1993. Among the Royals' current Major League roster, 16 members have played for Wilmington during their minor league careers.

