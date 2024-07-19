Rox Split Middle Home Games: A Double Recap

July 19, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

BROCKTON, MA. - Luke Bauer (Georgetown University) went 3 for 5 and 4RBIs to give Brockton a 11-10 victory over Nashua on Wednesday night at Campanelli Stadium.

Prior to the game Brockton Rox skipper Joe Logan spoke about five of his players heading into this year's mid-summer classic. "I am extremely happy for these kids because they did work extremely hard and know their hard work is reciprocated." He also added Gabe Pitts as he is in this year's fan vote. "Gabe Pitts is playing behind lately and he should've been voted in as an all-star. I mean he comes on, he is one of the first ones here and the last one here. He works extremely hard and he deserves it."

Pitts added what it would mean to him if the fans voted him to Connecticut at this year's all-star game. "That would be awesome and honestly it will mean the world to me because that's definitely one of my goals the past two years is to hopefully get into the all-star game and know that I have a chance of that. It's obviously great and that will mean a lot to me."

Brockton starting pitcher Max Marchetti (Northeastern University) pitched in four innings and allowed four hits and four earned runs. He also walked three batters and struck out four. Eddie Murray came in for relief and pitched four innings, allowing six hits and six earned runs. He also walked four batters and struck out one. Liam Kinneen (Princeton University) entered the game in the ninth inning and secured the save by pitching a scoreless inning.

As for Nashua, Cam Keaveney (Northeastern University) pitched 2.1 innings, allowing five hits, three runs (two earned), and walking three, with one strikeout. Ben Dean (University of Dayton) came in for relief but unfortunately took the loss, pitching 0.2 innings, allowing four hits, four runs (two earned), and striking out a batter.

Brockton took an early lead in the first when Luke Bauer (Georgetown University) ripped a line drive up the middle. The ball skittered past the outstretched gloves of the second baseman and shortstop and rolled all the way to the center fielder. This allowed Connor Campbell (University of Scranton) to sprint home from third base, giving the Rox a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning with two outs and a runner on, AJ Aschettino (Northeastern University) hit a single to the left field, marking the first Silver Knights base hit of the game. Following this, Tommy Ahlers (Keene State College) also hit a base hit, setting up a promising situation for Nashua with the bases loaded and two outs. This led to Marchetti walking Shane McNamara (SNHU), allowing a run. The momentum continued when Brady O'Brien (Richmond University) hit a single to right field, bringing home two more runs and giving the Silver Knights a 3-1 lead in the third inning.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Rox evened the score against the Silver Knights. It all started when Campbell walked and then stole second base. Conner Vercollone (St. Bonaventure University) then stepped up and delivered a base hit to left field, bringing Campbell home and cutting the lead to just one run. Campbell continued to showcase his speed by stealing second base, paving the way for Bauer to hit a line drive up the middle, tying the game at three. With two runners on and just one out, Brendan Sencaj (Bentley University) struck out swinging, and Ben Rose (St. Anselm College) grounded out to shortstop Aschettino, ending the inning as the Rox left two men on.

In the fourth inning, Brockton gained the lead with two outs. After Campbell and Vercollone both singled, the Rox had two runners on base. Sabastian Mexico (Louisiana Tech University) then delivered a base hit to center that scored Campbell, putting the Rox in a 4-3 lead. Bauer then flew out to end the inning, marking the second straight inning in which the Rox left two runners on base.

River Hart (UMass-Lowell) kicked off the action in the fifth by smashing a 427-foot homer into left-center field, asserting his dominance as the league leader with seven home runs this season. Shortly after, with a runner on base and two outs, both O'Brien and Drew Loikits (Central Michigan University) hit consecutive doubles, propelling Nashua to a 6-4 lead.

Brockton had an impressive sixth inning, scoring five runs with just one out. The action began with Cam Morrison's (Stonehill College) powerful triple to center field, followed by Campbell's clutch base hit to left field, bringing Morrison home. Mexico rallied and advanced two runners into scoring position with a chopper to the pitcher, Ben Dean (University of Dayton) The next batter, Bauer, came through with a two-run base hit, propelling the Rox to a 7-6 lead. The excitement continued as Bauer capitalized on a balk, advancing to second and later scoring on an error by the shortstop when Peter Messervy (Harvard University) hit a short roller. Messervy showcased his speed by stealing both second and third base and then took advantage of an error by the catcher to add another run. The inning concluded with Brendan Sencaj (Bentley University) striking out swinging, but the Rox had built a strong three-run lead heading into the seventh.

After the game the skipper Joe Logan spoke about the five-run sixth inning for the Rox. "If you saw what the score was, it was extremely huge."

The Rox increased their lead with some impressive plays in the seventh. Dante Leach (Tennessee Wesleyan University) reached base on a fielder's choice, then showcased his speed by stealing both second and third base, bringing his season total to 25 stolen bases, the most in the league. With two outs, Campbell came through with a clutch base hit, widening Brockton's lead to 10-6. Shortly after, Vercollone stole second and then advanced to third, setting the stage for Mexico to drive him home with another base hit. With this, Brockton secured a comfortable five-run lead, making the score 11-6.

In the top of the eighth inning, with two outs and a runner on base, Nater Wachter (SNHU) walked, putting two runners on base. Then, Nate Kearney (Stonehill College) hit a single to centerfield, driving in a run for the Silver Knights. This brought the score to a four-run difference, with the Silver Knights trailing. Finally, Hart hit a fly ball to Edian Lindor (Chipola College), resulting in the third out of the inning.

In the ninth inning, the Rox encountered some challenges when Aschettino hit a single and Tommy Ahlers doubled to left field, putting two runners in scoring position. Then, McNamara singled to center field, bringing both runners home. Kinneen came into the game to relieve, and Will Fosberg (Northeastern University) flew out to center field for the second out. Fortunately for the Rox, Wachter struck out swinging, leaving the tying run stranded at third base.

After the game the skipper spoke about the ninth. "We hung some pitches and they put the bat on the ball. They did what they were supposed to do. They made it through on us. We are a young team and we are trying to figure out how to close games out. How to play 27 outs instead of 21...we are getting better at just figuring out when you make these kinds of mistakes and you learn from them...It's called experience, and you gotta get it somewhere and that is what the Future League is all about - young kids getting experience."

The Rox's Campbell delivered an outstanding performance with four hits, while Vercollone and Bauer both contributed with three hits each, and Mexico and Messervy each had two hits.

After the game Bauer talked about his three-hit performance. "I mean I was just going with the simple approach. I've been trying to hit the ball hard up the middle, usually what I do but just recently I've been hitting the ball hard right at people and making outs. So I kinda stuck true to what I've always done and it's starting to workout for me.

The Silver Knights saw Aschettino, Ahelrs, and O'Brien all secure multiple hits, while McNamara and Lokitis each managed to land a hit.

(7/18/24) BROCKTON, MA.- Luke Yuhasz (University of Louisiana) went 2 for 4 including a grand slam. He drove-in five RBIs to give Westfield a 14-5 victory over Brockton on Thursday night at Campanelli Stadium. The Starfires improved to 26-18 while the Rox dropped to 14-29.

In the baseball game, Westfield's starting pitcher Chris Suter (Union College) secured the win, bringing his record to 3-2. Suter pitched 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits and four earned runs while striking out four batters. Brockton's starting pitcher, James Nichols (Rogers Williams) faced a loss, dropping his record to 1-4. Nichols pitched for two innings, allowing seven hits, eight earned runs, and walking a batter.

Prior to the game Manager Joe Logan spoke about the offense, as the Rox combined for 48 runs in the previous two games. "We want to get on base, we want to steal, bunt...we want to move guys over. We want to play the game aggressively. I don't believe in playing station to station...just sitting back and hitting the ball. We are going to make guys play defensive and have guys on the move...try to play a little excitement of baseball."

Peter Messervy (Harvard University) spoke about what made him return to the Rox for his second stint in Brockton. "It's a great environment. I think ownership does a good job with fans coming and having events and stuff, and I am a big fan of Coach Logan so it's a good spot to be in."

Josh Frometa (American International College) kicked off the action in the first with an extra base hit to the opposite field, securing a double. Just two batters later, Danny Hussey (Central Connecticut State University) launched a two-run home run, propelling the Starfires to an early 2-0 lead. The distance was 414 feet in right center field.

In the second inning, Ryan Caulfield (Clark University) stepped up with one out and crushed the ball to deep center field, completing a thrilling triple. He then took advantage of a passed ball to dash home, extending Westfield's lead to 3-0. Following that, Jackson Haker 's (Central Connecticut State University) deftly placed double put him in prime scoring position with just one out. It continued as Blaine Lucas (University of Louisiana) expertly drove Haker home with an RBI triple, further solidifying their lead at 5-0. Finally, Frometa stepped up and hit a sacrifice fly, expanding their lead even further.

Luke Bauer (Georgetown University) delivered a base hit in the bottom half of the inning while Peter Messervy (Harvard University) hit a ground ball and was thrown out at first, causing Bauer to move into scoring position. Brian Downing (Merrimack College) then struck out after swinging at a pitch, and Diego Taveras (Johnson and Wales) was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and third for the Rox. Fortunately, the inning came to a close when John Hernandez (Western Texas College) flew out to right field for the final out.

In the third inning, Hussey started off with a double, followed by Chandler Murray (Kansas State University) getting hit by a pitch. Cameron Papetti (Bryant University) then hit a sharp base hit, loading the bases for the Starfires. Yuhasz stepped up to the plate and crushed a 417-foot grand slam home run into the Westfield bullpen, marking his first homer of the season. This impressive play extended the Starfires' lead to 9-0.

Eidan Lindor (Chipola College) kicked off the action in the bottom half of the inning with an opposite-field double, putting himself in scoring position. Following Lindor's hit, Connor Campbell (University of Scranton) hit a fly ball to center field, allowing Lindor to advance to third. Shortly after, Sebastian Mexico (Louisiana Tech University) came through with a clutch RBI base hit, bringing Lindor home and putting their team on the scoreboard. Then, Bauer added to the momentum with a solid single to center field, putting two runners on base. Finally, Messervy delivered an RBI single, bringing Bauer across the plate. Despite this strong inning for the Rox, they were still trailing by seven runs as they entered the fourth inning.

In the fifth inning with one out, Julio Solier (Boston College) connected with a solid base hit. Subsequently, both Hussey and Murray drew walks, loading the bases. With the pressure on, Papetti stepped up to the plate, but he struck out swinging. However, Yuhasz came through with a clutch single, bringing in another run for Westfield.

The Rox were able to score two runs in the sixth. It all started when Mexico hit a leadoff double. Two batters later, Messervy brought Mexico home with an RBI triple, and then Sam Hill hit a sacrifice fly to bring Messervy home. This narrowed Westfield lead to six runs, with the score at 10-4 as the Brockton team headed into the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Brockton scored a run after Hernandez reached first base due to an error. Lindor then walked, putting two Rox runners on base with one out. Gabe Pitts (Central Connecticut State University) singled to third base, driving in the fifth run of the game as Vinny O'leary (Saint Joseph College of Maine) advanced to third base on an error by Hill.

Frometa hit a single to center field in the eighth and then advanced to second and third base due to back-to-back wild pitches. Solier walked, loading the bases, while Hussey's RBI ground out brought Frometa in, making the score 11-5. Later, with two runners in scoring position, Yuhasz walked to load the bases. Ryan Caulfield then delivered a two-run single, extending their lead to 13-5.

The Starfires added one more run in the ninth for a 14-5 final.

Formeta led the team with his four-hit game, while Hussey and Caulfield each contributed three hits, and Yuhasz managed two hits. Additionally, five different Westfield players each had one hit. On the Rox's side the trio of Mexico, Bauer, and Messervy each had two hits, while Pitts contributed one hit.

The Rox return home tonight, playing in a makeup double-header against the Nashua Silver Knights. Game one kicks off at 3:00PM, with the second game currently scheduled for 6:30PM. Tickets and additional information can be found at https://tickets.brocktonrox.com/.

