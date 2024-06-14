Rox, Sea Unicorns Postponed Due to Rain
June 14, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)
Brockton Rox News Release
BROCKTON, MA - The Brockton Rox announced that their contest on Friday with the Norwich Sea Unicorns has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions.
The game will be made-up as a double-header on Sunday, when the Sea Unicorns travel back to Brockton. The double-header will be two, seven-inning contests. Game one will begin at 1PM, with the second contest beginning 30 minutes after the first.
All tickets for Friday's game will also be redeemable for the makeup date on Sunday.
The Rox return to Campanelli tomorrow at 6:00PM, hosting the Nashua Silver Knights in a Saturday matinee. Tickets for the game can be purchased at https://tickets.brocktonrox.com/.
• Discuss this story on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League message board...
Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 14, 2024
- Rox, Sea Unicorns Postponed Due to Rain - Brockton Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brockton Rox Stories
- Rox, Sea Unicorns Postponed Due to Rain
- Rox Shell Bravehearts for Opening Day Win
- Rox Postpone Contest Versus Silver Knights Due to Rain
- Brockton Rox Announce Ticket Launch Ahead of 22nd Season
- Brockton to Host Futures League's Rox & New Frontier League Team in 2024