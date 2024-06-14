Rox, Sea Unicorns Postponed Due to Rain

BROCKTON, MA - The Brockton Rox announced that their contest on Friday with the Norwich Sea Unicorns has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

The game will be made-up as a double-header on Sunday, when the Sea Unicorns travel back to Brockton. The double-header will be two, seven-inning contests. Game one will begin at 1PM, with the second contest beginning 30 minutes after the first.

All tickets for Friday's game will also be redeemable for the makeup date on Sunday.

The Rox return to Campanelli tomorrow at 6:00PM, hosting the Nashua Silver Knights in a Saturday matinee. Tickets for the game can be purchased at https://tickets.brocktonrox.com/.

