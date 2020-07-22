Round Rock Hairy Men Runs Away with Early Leadand Never Look Back

July 22, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Victoria Generals News Release





Victoria Generals watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 10-2 loss to Round Rock Hairy Men on Tuesday. Round Rock Hairy Men took the lead on a single in the first inning.

The Victoria Generals struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Round Rock Hairy Men, giving up ten runs.

In the first inning, Round Rock Hairy Men got their offense started when Mendoza singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

Round Rock Hairy Men scored three runs in the eighth inning. Round Rock Hairy Men's big inning was driven by a single by Hernandez and a sac fly by Mendoza.

Heaton led things off on the hill for Round Rock Hairy Men. He allowed three hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out three and walking one.

Zack Smith was on the hill for Victoria Generals. He allowed six hits and five runs over four innings, striking out three. Alec Cruz, Dalton Aspholm, Connor Anderson, and Zach Williams each entered the game as relief, throwing two innings, one inning, one inning, and one inning respectively.

Hernandez went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Round Rock Hairy Men in hits. Round Rock Hairy Men was sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Vannoy had the most chances in the field with 12.

Generals are back in action tomorrow with another Free Ticket Night presented by Victoria Dodge. Gates open at 6pm with happy hour on the Klean Corp Party Deck until first pitch at 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.