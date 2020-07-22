Cane Cutters Rained out in Game Two at Texarkana

Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters Wednesday game at Texarkana was postponed due to weather. They will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Thursday with game one starting at 4:30pm and game two starting at approximately 7:00pm. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

Acadiana will be back at Fabacher Field Friday, July 24 and host the Round Rock HairyMen in a 3-game set. Friday will be French "Fry"day where fries will be only $2 all night. Saturday will be Purple and Gold Night where fans that wear their LSU gear will receive $5 tickets. Sunday will be the Cane Cutters' annual Jr. Home Run Derby where youth ages 6-14 will compete to be this year's home run king. To register please call the Cane Cutters office at (337) 451-6582. There is a $30.00 registration fee for the derby.

All home games begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. All Texas Collegiate League games this summer can be streamed on TCL-TV at https://tcl-tv.vewbie.com/. For more information on tickets, promotions, advertising and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team's website at canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the Cane Cutters front office at (337) 451-6582.

