Round Rock Hairy Men Finalize Opening Day Roster

June 29, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Round Rock Hairy Men News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - On the eve of Opening Day in the Texas Collegiate League, the Round Rock Hairy Men have finalized the team's roster for the upcoming 2020 season. The 33-man squad is highlighted by a talented group of local student-athletes representing a variety of Central Texas high schools and universities.

Round Rock's Opening Day roster features a uniquely Texan look, with 30 of the 33 players calling the Lone Star State home. Student-athletes on the preliminary roster represent a total of 21 different colleges and universities, including programs from NCAA Division I, II and III as well as the NJCAA.

The squad features players from 13 different NCAA Division I programs, including Baylor, Dallas Baptist, Houston, Illinois State, Incarnate Word, Louisiana-Lafayette, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Rice, TCU, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas State and UTSA. Other NCAA programs represented include Angelo State, Southwestern, St. Edward's and Tarleton State. The NJCAA is well represented, with players from Navarro, Paris, San Jacinto and Wharton County appearing on the squad.

All 30 native Texans on the initial roster attended high school in the state. A total of 23 different Texas high schools are represented, including Austin, Cedar Park, Cedar Ridge, Georgetown, Hendrickson, Hyde Park, Lake Travis, Liberty Hill, Mason, Round Rock, Rouse, Salado and Stony Point locally.

The full Round Rock Hairy Men roster is below and can also be downloaded via RRHairyMen.com.

Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 29, 2020

