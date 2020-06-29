Twins Add Four More to 2020 Roster

Texarkana, TX - The Twins are adding five more players to the roster with the season starting later this week. Seth Hopkins, Flavio Tirado, Jay French, Austin Colon, and Christian Whitaker are all good players that will add a lot of talent to the 2020 season.

Seth Hopkins is a freshman outfielder coming to us from Seminole State College in Oklahoma. Hopkins is a native of Texarkana, and we're excited to have him on the squad this summer. During the 2020 season, Hopkins went 1-5 with a .200 batting average. Hopkins also posted one RBI during the short season.

Flavio Tirado, a right-handed pitcher from Texas A&M-Texarkana, is also very familiar with Texarkana, and even George Dobson Field. Tirado has experience playing at George Dobson Field, which is where TAMUT plays their home games. Originally from the Dominican Republic, Tirado is one of two international players on the Twins this season. Tirado is also a sidearm pitcher, which will add some variety to the pitching rotation this summer.

Austin Colon, a senior at Texas Lutheran University, is also joining the Twins for the 2020 season. Originally from La Grange, Texas, Colon is a 2nd baseman that can add a consistent bat to the lineup for the Twins. During the 2020 season, Colon posted a .267 batting average in just 13 games. Colon also had 8 RBIs and a .333 slugging percentage.

Christian Whitaker is being added to the Twins roster after his freshman season at East Central University. Originally from Springtown, Texas, Whitaker put up two hits in the 2020 season, both for extra bases. Whitaker will be a good addition to both the infield and the batting order of the Twins this season.

The Twins open the 2020 season at home on June 30 at 7:05 PM against the Amarillo Sod Dogs, where it is also $2 drink Tuesday! This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

