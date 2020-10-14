Round Rock Express to Host "Kicks and Tricks" Kickball Tournament

October 14, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - Come kick it at Dell Diamond! The Round Rock Express are excited to host the first-ever "Kicks and Tricks" Kickball Tournament on Wednesday, October 28 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Teams can reserve their spot in the six-team tournament field now via RRExpress.com.

Open to team members age 21 and up, Kicks and Tricks will feature a double round robin format on two fields in the outfield at Dell Diamond. Each team will be guaranteed at least two games in the inaugural tournament. Regulation kickballs and umpires will be provided for all games and the ball will be sanitized between games.

Spectators will be permitted inside Dell Diamond for the tournament and can watch from the outfield lawn area. The Bullpen Bar by Dripping Springs Vodka and Home Run Dugout will be open all evening long, offering food and drink specials and broadcasting a full slate of games on a variety of big screens. For just $5, fans can take unlimited swings in the state-of-the-art Home Run Dugout hitting facility, based on availability.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear masks at Dell Diamond when entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove masks when sitting on the lawn, participating in a kickball game or while eating and drinking. For more information about Dell Diamond's comprehensive safety plan, fans can visit RRExpress.com/Safety.

All teams participating must have a minimum of nine members and all must be 21 or older. Games will be capped at 50 minutes or six innings with ties being declared if the score remains even after six full innings. A run rule will also be in place, with games ending once a team is up by 10 or more runs after three innings. For additional rules, the competition schedule and to register, visit RRExpress.com.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2020, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from October 14, 2020

Round Rock Express to Host "Kicks and Tricks" Kickball Tournament - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.