Round Rock Express to Host Job Fair on Saturday, March 1

February 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Have you dreamed of working in professional baseball? The Round Rock Express and RS3 Strategic Hospitality are hosting a job fair on Saturday, March 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond. The organizations are seeking gameday and event staff for the upcoming 2025 Minor League Baseball season.

Hiring managers will be on hand looking for qualified, hardworking candidates with a great work ethic who are able to work baseball games as well as other sporting and non-sporting events in a variety of different positions. Candidates must be at least 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check and must be able to work all Express home games at Dell Diamond as well as additional events as needed. The 2025 Round Rock Express schedule can be found at RRExpress.com. The Round Rock Express are looking to fill the following positions:

50/50 Raffle Sellers

Cleaning Crew/Green Team

Clubhouse Attendants

Gameday Entertainment Staff

Groundscrew

Guest Services

Kid's Playground Attendants

Parking Lot Attendants

Patron Screening

Retail Assistants

Ticket Takers

Ushers

RS3 Strategic Hospitality, the official food and beverage provider for the Round Rock Express and Dell Diamond, is hiring for the following positions:

Cashiers

Cooks

The Express kick off the 2025 season on the road beginning Friday, March 28 against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) at 9:05 p.m. from Cheney Stadium. The home opener at Dell Diamond is slated for Tuesday, April 1 against the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate) at 7:15 p.m. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 21, 2025

Round Rock Express to Host Job Fair on Saturday, March 1 - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.