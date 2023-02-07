Round Rock Express Reveal 2023 Promotional Schedule

ROUND ROCK, Texas - With the baseball season only 52 days away, the Round Rock Express is thrilled to unveil the team's initial promotional schedule. To coincide with the release of the promotional schedule, single-game tickets to all 75 Express home games are on sale now via RRExpress.com/Tickets. The season gets underway with Opening Day at Dell Diamond, presented by Dell Technologies, on Friday, March 31 at 7:05 p.m. as the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) come to town.

All of Round Rock's 75 home games will feature something special to enjoy thanks to a series of daily promotions:

With Mondays being the designated day off throughout the Pacific Coast League, start the week off strong with $2 Taco Tuesday presented by Texas Lottery. During Tuesday games, fans can earn a free general admission outfield lawn ticket to that Tuesday's game by bringing two canned goods as part of the Strike Out Hunger campaign benefiting the Round Rock Serving Center. These offers are valid for all Tuesday home games excluding July 4.

A fan-favorite makes its return in 2023: $1 Hot Dogs, presented by Mrs Baird's, will stay on Wednesday nights.

The Original Thirsty Thursday, presented by Firetrol Protection Systems, comes back for the 2023 season as the Express will offer discounted domestic and craft draft beers, select canned beers and bottled water.

The E-Train will light up the Round Rock sky to kick off the weekend with the return of Bud Light Friday Fireworks following each of the team's Friday home games.

From concerts to giveaways and everything in between, Saturdays at the Ballpark, presented by A+ Federal Credit Union, is the place to be with a unique promotion during each Saturday home game.

Lastly, Kids Day, presented by H-E-B, will offer fun for even the youngest Express fans. Every Sunday before the game, kids can expect free inflatables and train rides outside the ballpark with the opportunity to run the bases after the game.

In addition to each of the nightly promotions listed above, all Thursday home games in 2023 will feature Pints & Pups, presented by H-E-B. Fans are invited to bring their four-legged friends to Dell Diamond for every Thursday night home game while enjoying beer specials as part of The Original Thirsty Thursday, presented by Firetrol Protection Systems.

The 2023 season will feature 17 fireworks shows, the most of any season in franchise history. The St.David's Postgame Concert Series, presented by Dell Technologies, returns for three Saturday shows in 2023. Head down to the field to catch fan-favorite 80s rock group, The Spazmatics, on July 8. Artists for the remaining postgame concerts on June 17 and August 12 will be announced at a later date. This year's promotional calendar is highlighted by plenty of theme nights:

The Round Rock Express will begin the 23rd season of professional baseball in Central Texas with Opening Day on Friday, March 31, presented by Dell Technologies. The night will be capped off with the first Friday Fireworks of the season, presented by Bud Light.

The annual Education Day is set for Tuesday, April 11 as Dell Diamond becomes the largest classroom in Texas with exhibits across the ballpark covering science, history, geography and math.

As part of Minor League Baseball's, "The Nine," the Express will transform into the Austin Black Senators for a celebration of Austin's earliest baseball team and its star infielder Willie Wells on Saturday, April 15.

On Sunday, April 30 the Express will celebrate our veterans and active military members and their families with Military Appreciation Day at Dell Diamond.

May the force be with you on Friday, May 12 when Star Wars Night returns to Round Rock.

Don't forget your wands! The magic of Dell Diamond will certainly be in the air on Saturday, May 20 as the Express host Wizarding Night.

Dell Diamond will play host for the Williamson County 175th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, May 21. Fire trucks, inflatables and plenty more will highlight a historic day in Round Rock.

One of the most popular nights of the season, Princess Night, is back on Saturday, June 3 as Dell Diamond transforms into a royal palace featuring princesses throughout the ballpark, complete with photo opportunities.

For three games from June 16-18, Round Rock will once again take part in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversióncampaign as the Express will transform into the Chupacabras de Round Rock.

Bam! Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond series swoops into Round Rock on Friday, June 23 as Black Panther and Iron Man will make a visit to Dell Diamond. The partnership between Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment will feature unique Marvel-themed uniforms during the game.

It will be an Independence Day Celebration for the ages as the Express will be at home for America's birthday on Tuesday, July 4, presented by United Heritage Credit Union.

Get ready to take a trip to the train station on Saturday, July 8 when the Express saddle up for Yellowstone Night. Following the game, fans can stick around and head to the field for a postgame concert from The Spazmatics, presented by Dell Technologies and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

A specialty uniform will be in store on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 as the E-Train will change names and play as everyone's favorite pastry: The Round Rock Donuts.

We've heard, "It's a recipe passed down from Malones for generations." Whether it's true or not, fans at Dell Diamond will find out as everyone's favorite accountant, Brian Baumgartner, will come to town for Chili Night presented by H-E-B on Friday, August 11. A VIP experience upgrade will be available to purchase that will include a photo opportunity.

This year's Round Rock Express Hall of Fame Night will take place on Friday, August 25. The two newest members heading into the Express Hall of Fame will be announced later this month.

Alright, alright, alright, Dazed and Confused 30th Anniversary Celebration is set for Saturday, September 16. Party at the Moon Tower? More like Party at Dell Diamond.

The best fans in baseball will be honored during the final home game of the season for Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 17, presented by Dell Technologies.

A whopping 13 giveaways are on tap for 2023, with more details set to be announced as the season draws closer:

Batting leadoff, the first 2,000 fans through the gates of Dell Diamond on Friday, March 31 will receive an Express Baseball Cap, presented by the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships

The following day, Saturday, April 1, the first 1,500 fans in attendance will turn back the clock when they receive a powder blue Fauxback Jersey, presented by Intel.

Another jersey giveaway is slated for Saturday, April 15 when the first 1,500 fans will receive an Austin Black Senators Jersey.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday, April 29 will be able to stay warm when they receive a Texas Blanket, presented by Whataburger.

Calling all Yellowstone fans. A specialty Yellowstone Jersey, presented by the Austin Gamblers, will be the giveaway on Saturday, July 8 for the first 1,500 fans that enter Dell Diamond.

Bobblehead collectors can sleep well at night knowing they will have four opportunities to get themselves a bobbling Nolan Ryan this year. The Nolan Ryan Bobblehead Series will feature a bobblehead of Ryan from each of the four teams he played for. All four bobbleheads connect and the interlocking design displays his legendary pitching mechanics when they are put together. The four dates are slated for Friday, June 2 (New York Mets), Saturday, June 24 (California Angels), both presented by Dell Technologies, Friday, July 7 (Houston Astros) presented by Intel and Friday, July 21 (Texas Rangers) presented by Whataburger.

Get festive on Friday, June 16 as the first 1,500 fans can get their hands on a Chupacabras de Round Rock Jersey, presented by AARP.

Round Rock Donuts always go quickly, just like the special edition Round Rock Donuts Jersey that will be given away on Saturday, July 22 for the first 1,500 fans through the gates.

As the 2023 season winds down, the first 1,000 fans on Friday, September 15 can get themselves ready for next year with a 2024 Magnet Schedule, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Fire up the Chevy Chevelle and roll over to Dell Diamond on Saturday, September 16. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Dazed and Confused Bobblehead, presented by The Sanders Family.

Finally, the Express are proud to partner with Brown Distributing to host a handful of Brew Reviews throughout the season. Brown Distributing will be on hand with craft beer and seltzer sampling throughout the stadium on Friday, March 31, Thursday, May 11, Thursday, June 1, Thursday, July 6, Thursday, August 10 and Thursday, September 14.

Tickets to all 75 Round Rock Express home games are available now via RRExpress.com/Tickets. All items listed are subject to change.

The Express kick off the 2023 season on Friday, March 31 against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Season memberships and flex plan ticket packages are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

