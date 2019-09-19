Round Rock Express Partners with StellarAlgo

Round Rock, TX - StellarAlgo and the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, are proud to announce a new partnership. The Express will be using StellarAlgo's Customer Data Platform to better understand their fans and grow their universe of known fans.

"We're looking forward to better segmenting our audience to create more personalized experiences for our fans," said Laura Fragoso, Senior Vice President of Marketing of the Round Rock Express. "StellarAlgo's CDP integrates with our existing systems, which was really important to us in order to get that single customer view. Their features, including the campaign analyzer will help us create more "wow" moments for our fans. We're committed to giving Express fans unforgettable experiences every time they come to our ballpark and we're excited to work with a partner who has those same values."

Organizations of all sizes find themselves with systems in their tech stack that don't integrate, which silos data and creates a gap in fully understanding their fans. StellarAlgo's Customer Data Platform creates a single customer view by integrating systems in an automated way and then layers on powerful predictive and machine-learning capabilities to help teams better connect with their fans. These capabilities also give organizations insight into how best to nurture and engage with current fans, while also identifying new ones.

"The Express are a very highly regarded team in minor league baseball and we're excited to start a strong partnership with them," said Vincent Ircandia, Founder and CEO of StellarAlgo. "We are particularly looking forward to supporting them as they leverage our platform to build on their already-strong sales and marketing efforts. The Express are a team that thinks strategically and is committed to better personalizing their fans' experiences, which makes this partnership a really great fit for both of us."

StellarAlgo's customer data platform uses machine-learning technology to enable live audience organizations to gain valuable insights on their fan universes. The platform's predictive capabilities allow organizations to understand customer propensities for products and events while also unlocking the why behind conversion. StellarAlgo works with major and minor league sports franchises along with live annual events, concerts, museums and more.

