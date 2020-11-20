Round Rock Express Issue Statement on Affiliation

November 20, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





The Round Rock Express would like to thank the Houston Astros organization for 12 years of affiliation partnership, including the last two as the club's Triple-A affiliate. Round Rock served as Houston's Double-A club from our founding in 2000 through 2004 then transitioned to the Astros' Triple-A affiliate from 2005-2010 and again from 2019-2020. During our momentous 20th season in 2019, the Express posted an 84-56 record and returned to the Pacific Coast League playoffs for the first time since 2015. With historic performances from the likes of Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Jose Urquidy, Framber Valdez and many others, we were proud to provide the training ground for the next wave of Astros stars.

Round Rock, Texas is the best Minor League Baseball city in America and we cannot wait to provide the exceptional gameday experience that Central Texas baseball fans have come to expect at Dell Diamond in 2021. We look forward to the conclusion of negotiations between Major and Minor League Baseball in the coming weeks and are excited to start our next chapter of Triple-A Baseball in Round Rock with a new affiliate. Additional information is expected to be announced soon.

Chris Almendarez | President, Round Rock Express

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from November 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.