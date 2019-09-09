Round Rock Express INF Jack Mayfield, RHP Cristian Javier Named Houston Astros Minor League Players of the Month

September 9, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - On the heels of advancing to the Pacific Coast League Championship Series for the first time since 2015, Round Rock Express INF Jack Mayfield and RHP Cristian Javier both earned Houston Astros Minor League Player of the Month honors for August. Mayfield was named the organization's Player of the Month while Javier took home the Pitcher of the Month award.

Mayfield had a torrid month of August, hitting .292 (28-96) with three doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 RBI in 24 total games. The 28-year-old infielder entered the month in the midst of a career-best hitting streak. Mayfield hit safely in 20 straight games from July 14-August 9. After his streak was snapped on August 10, Mayfield went on to hit safely in eight straight games, ultimately tallying a hit in 28 of 29 games during the hot streak.

The Del Rio, Texas native posted five multi-hit games during the month of August, including a trio of three-hit nights on August 1, August 9 and August 16. He also posted seven multi-RBI outings, complete with a career-best six RBI night on August 16 against Oklahoma City. He finished that contest 3-5 at the plate with three home runs. He also homered in his first at-bat on August 17 to cap off a stretch of four home runs in the span of six at-bats.

In 100 games during the regular season, Mayfield hit .287 (109-380) with 26 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 79 RBI. He set new career highs in home runs and RBI, as well as total bases (215). His stellar play in the early portion of the season earned him his first career promotion to the Houston Astros, where he hit .132 (7-53) with five doubles, a home run and three RBI in 19 games across two stints with the club from May 27-June 21 and August 19-22. He was originally signed by Houston as a non-drafted free agent on June 17, 2013.

Javier has burst onto the scene in 2019 with some eye-popping numbers. The righty began the season with Class A-Advanced Fayetteville, going 2-0 with a 0.94 ERA (3 ER/28.2 IP) while striking out 40 to just 16 walks. He was promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi on May 15, where he proceeded to go 6-2 with a 2.07 ERA (17 ER/74.0 IP) in 17 games, including 11 starts, with the Hooks. He racked up 114 strikeouts to 39 walks while holding his Texas League opposition to a .124 batting average and 0.95 WHIP.

He was promoted to Round Rock on August 23, making two starts for the Express during the team's playoff push. Javier allowed just two earned runs in 11.0 total innings while striking out 16 and walking four to begin his Triple-A career. He made one start for the Express in the American Conference Championship Series, holding Iowa to two runs on four hits while striking out nine in a no-decision on September 7.

In five August games, including three starts, between Round Rock and Corpus Christi, Javier went 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA (3 ER/24.0 IP). The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native struck out 79 and walked just nine during the month while holding opponents to a .122 batting average and 0.79 WHIP.

Between three levels in the Astros organization in 2019, Javier has posted an 8-3 record with a 1.74 ERA (22 ER/113.2 IP) while striking out 170 and walking 59. He owns a .130 opponent batting average and 0.97 WHIP in 26 total games, including 18 starts, this season. He was originally signed by Houston as a non-drafted free agent on March 18, 2015.

Mayfield and Javier became the third and fourth members of the E-Train to take home Houston Astros Minor League Player of the Month honors this season. OF Yordan Alvarez was named the organization's Player of the Month for April before OF Kyle Tucker took home the hardware in May.

Round Rock kicks off the Pacific Coast League Championship Series on Tuesday, September 10 at Raley Field against the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate). After game two on Wednesday, September 11, the Express return home to Dell Diamond for game three on Friday, September 13. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at RRExpress.com/Playoffs.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 9, 2019

Round Rock Express INF Jack Mayfield, RHP Cristian Javier Named Houston Astros Minor League Players of the Month - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.