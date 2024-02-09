Round Rock Express Announce Front Office Promotions and Additions

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are honored to announce several promotions and additions to the club's front office staff prior to the start of the 2024 season. Three members of the Express staff received promotions while five new faces joined the E-Train staff.

"Along with the excitement for the upcoming season, we are just as proud to announce some well-deserved staff promotions and welcome some new faces to the team," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "These promotions and additions will only serve to strengthen our front office staff and help provide an even better experience for our fans throughout the year."

Austin Rotramel was elevated to Coordinator, Events and Facilities. Rotramel was named Assistant, Stadium Operations in 2022. In his new role as Coordinator, Events and Facilities, Rotramel will continue his role in the upkeep and maintenance of Dell Diamond while now also serving as a key contributor in the coordination and execution of special event bookings at Dell Diamond. He will continue to be a valuable asset on game days in order to make Dell Diamond the best entertainment venue in Central Texas.

The Express are also excited to announce a handful of new hires in the last year. In July, the E-Train added Melissa Clark as their new Coordinator, Game Entertainment & Promotions. Clark comes to Round Rock after serving as the Director, Entertainment and Video Production for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the Low-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Elvis Perez became an Account Executive in July 2023 while Aaron Verwold joined the team as an Account Executive in January 2024. Perez joins the E-Train after working in fundraising sales while Verwold arrives at Dell Diamond after serving as theTicketing and Events Assistant for the 12th Man Foundation at Texas A&M University.

Ben Homeister was named Coordinator, Ticket Operations in October 2023. He comes to Round Rock after working as a Ticket Operations Intern for the St. Cloud Rox of the Northwoods League in 2023. Travis Howard joined the staff in November 2023 as the new Director, Field Operations. He joins the Express staff after serving as the Director of Grounds and Building Operations for the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

Additionally, the Nolan Ryan Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the Express, announced that Mary Conley Thompson was promoted to Executive Director, Nolan Ryan Foundation while Jules McCormack was elevated to the role of Program Manager, Nolan Ryan Foundation.

Thompson joined the Nolan Ryan Foundation in 2021 as the Community Outreach Coordinator. She was named the Manager, Nolan Ryan Foundation in 2022 before being elevated to Director a year ago. As Executive Director of the nonprofit organization, she plans, coordinates and implements all foundation programs, services and events while working with the Express front office in various community initiatives, corporate partnerships and events.

McCormack joined the Nolan Ryan Foundation as an intern in 2022 before she was named Coordinator, Nolan Ryan Foundation in November 2022. In her new position as Manager, she will continue to work on the foundation's signing program and play an important role in the day-to-day operations of the foundation.

The Express kick off the 2024 season on Friday, March 29 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) at 7:15 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Season memberships and Pick 6 Plans are on sale now. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

