Round Rock Express Announce Front Office Promotions and Additions

January 18, 2022







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are honored to announce several promotions and additions to the club's front office staff prior to the start of the 2022 season. Eight members of the Express staff received promotions while two new faces joined the Round Rock team.

At the Director level, Elisa Fogle has been named the Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships while Oscar Rodriguez was promoted to the Director of Sales and Aschley Carvalho became the Director of Ticket Operations. Additionally, Taylor Shipp has been named the club's Manager of Digital Content and Mary Conley Thompson is the new Manager of the Nolan Ryan Foundation. At the Coordinator level, Karlie Dyer earned a promotion to the Creative Marketing Coordinator and Aubrey Losack became the Communications & Travel Coordinator. Finally, Garrett Smith has been promoted to Ticket Operations Specialist.

"I couldn't be prouder of these eight individuals and the hard work and professionalism that they have displayed in their respective roles throughout their careers," Round Rock Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "I truly believe that we have the best staff in baseball and our entire front office is hard at work preparing to kick off the 2022 season on April 5 at Dell Diamond."

Fogle has been a member of the Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment family since 2003 and will now oversee the execution of Express sponsor contracts, maintain sponsorship inventory and assist with the sales of corporate sponsorships. She previously served as Round Rock's Director of Community Relations & Special Events.

Rodriguez joined the Express as an Account Executive in 2016 before spending the last two seasons as the club's Manager of Season Memberships & Service. As the new Director of Sales, Rodriguez will help lead the charge on all sales efforts and strategies relating to Season Memberships and Group Sales.

Carvalho has been with the Express since 2013 and has spent the last three seasons as the organization's Manager of Ticket Operations. In her increased role as the Director of Ticket Operations, she will oversee all aspects of the Express ticket office.

Shipp manages and executes all social media, website and email marketing strategies and campaigns for the Round Rock Express and the Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment family of companies. She joined the Express front office in 2018 and has worked as the club's Digital Content Specialist since 2019.

Thompson joined the Nolan Ryan Foundation in 2021 as the Development & Operations Assistant. In her new role as Manager of the non-profit organization, she plans, coordinates and implements all Foundation programs, services and events while working with the Express front office in various community initiatives, corporate partnerships and events.

Dyer has served as Round Rock's Brand Marketing Assistant since joining the squad in 2019. Under her new role, she will create and manage the visual identity of the Round Rock Express, including all print and digital branding for the club, as well as Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment.

Losack joined the Express as the team's PR & Communications Assistant prior to the start of the 2021 season. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of team and front office travel and serve as the liaison for visiting teams in Round Rock while continuing to play an integral part in the club's public relations and communications efforts.

As the new Ticket Operations Specialist, Smith will continue to provide first-class customer service to fans while also supporting the Express sales department. He joined the E-Train prior to the start of the 2021 season as the club's Box Office Assistant after graduating from the University of Texas.

The Express are also excited to announce a pair of recent hires as Anthony Pollo and John Watts have both joined the team as Account Executives. Pollo joins the E-Train from NASCAR while Watts was formerly with the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

The Round Rock Express kick off the 2022 campaign with Opening Day at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. as the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) come to town. Full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

