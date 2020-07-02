Round Rock Express Announce Enhanced Safety Protocols

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Following the latest guidance from state and local officials for outdoor gatherings, the Round Rock Express have implemented additional health and safety policies for Saturday's Fourth of July concert featuring Granger Smith and the accompanying fireworks show.

Per the Round Rock City Council's ordinance on Monday, June 29, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear masks at Dell Diamond while entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove masks when eating, drinking or sitting in their ticketed seat or pod.

A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect belongings of guests.

Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July with live music and fireworks at the ballpark in a safe and controlled environment. Dell Diamond capacity will be limited to less than 25% capacity to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant. Fans will have the option of enjoying the show in either the outfield or the seating bowl.

The outfield will be divided into individual square pods measuring six feet by six feet. Each pod can accommodate up to four guests and will have a six-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides. Fans on the field will be required to stay in their seating pods when viewing the show and no fans will be allowed near the stage.

The seating bowl has also been reconfigured to maintain social distancing between guests. Every other row in the seating bowl has been removed from inventory and all groupings of seats are six feet, or more, away from the next grouping of seats. Physical barriers are in place to enforce the restrictions in the seating bowl.

KASE 101 and the Round Rock Express are excited to present Fourth of July with Granger Smith and Earl Dibbles Jr. on Saturday, July 4 at Dell Diamond. The 90-minute concert will be followed by a special Independence Day fireworks show. Gates are scheduled to open at 7:00 p.m. with Granger Smith taking the stage at 8:00 p.m. Fireworks are set to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available at RRExpress.com.

For additional information on all the health and safety policies at Dell Diamond, please visit RRExpress.com/Safety.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2020, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

