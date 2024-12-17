Round 2 of Wausau Softball Name the Team Voting Now Open

December 17, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Round 2 of voting for the Wausau Softball Club Name the Team Contest is underway. The bracket has been whittled down to 8 possible names. Voting is open through Sunday, December 22nd. To vote, go to https://northwoodsleague.com/wausau-softball/name-the-team-contest/. Those who vote will be put into a drawing to win 2 season tickets to the Wausau Softball Club's inaugural season.

