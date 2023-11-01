RoughRiders to Host Free World Series Watch Party for Games Five and Six, If Necessary

November 1, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - With the Texas Rangers leading the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in the Fall Classic, the Frisco RoughRiders will host free World Series watch parties at Riders Field for game five on Wednesday, November 1st and game six on Friday, November 3rd (if necessary).

RSVP.

Both games have a slated 7:03 p.m. first pitch time and gates will open at 6:00. The field will be open for first-come, first-serve seating and pregame catch on the field will be open from 6-7 (subject to weather).

Additionally, a concession stand on the concourse will be available for fans to enjoy along with Rangers World Series baseball!

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from November 1, 2023

RoughRiders to Host Free World Series Watch Party for Games Five and Six, If Necessary - Frisco RoughRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.