RoughRiders to Host Cinco de Mayo Tacos & Tequila Festival Feat. 2 Chainz

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, will throw the biggest Cinco de Mayo party in north Texas with Tacos & Tequila Frisco Food and Music Festival on May 5.

The night will feature 2 Chainz, Juvenile, Travis Porter and live Lucha Libre wrestling in addition to great food and drinks.

