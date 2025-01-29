RoughRiders Continue 2025 Promo Schedule Rollout with Electric Sports Theme Nights

FRISCO, Texas -The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are rolling out their 2025 Promotional Schedule and on Wednesday, they announced their local sports theme night schedule for the season!

Single-game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased!

The Riders will have their biggest Rangers-themed day in 2025! Bring your parent-club fandom with you for Rangers Night on Friday, June 6th featuring a Kumar Rocker Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Classic Chevrolet and Rangers-themed on-field jerseys. Fans can guarantee their bobblehead by purchasing this ticket add-on.

The season is practically bookended by three nights that local sports fans won't want to miss: Frisco unveils its first-ever Dallas Wings Night right after the WNBA Draft on Friday, April 18th, the fan-favorite Dallas Stars Night returns on Thursday, September 11th and the RoughRiders host Dallas Mavericks Night on Saturday, September 13th. Check out the ticket packs for the best deals on these days!

Golf Night also returns, presented by the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Friday, May 2nd with plenty of golf themes for the whole family!

-Friday, April 18th: Dallas Wings Night

-Friday, May 2nd: Golf Night presented by the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

-Friday, June 6th: Rangers Night with Kumar Rocker Bobblehead Giveaway

-Thursday, September 11th: Dallas Stars Night

-Saturday, September 13th: Dallas Mavs Night

Tickets are on sale, so get them now! Visit style="color: blue; text-decoration: underline;">RidersBaseball.com/Tickets or call 972.731.9200.

2025 Tickets Packs:

Friday, April 4th - Sunday, April 6th, Opening Weekend: Feed the Family 4-Pack with 4 tickets and $40 in concession credits for just $100.

Friday, April 18th, Dallas Wings Night Offer: For Dallas Wings Night, this pack includes an option to add-on a Riders x Wings shooting sleeve and head and wrist sweatband pack for just $15 on top of your ticket price.

Friday, June 6th, Texas Rangers Night Offer: For an additional add-on price, fans can purchase a Kumar Rocker Bobblehead add-on for just $15.

Thursday, September 11th, Dallas Stars Pack: This pack includes 2 tickets, 2 co-branded hockey jerseys & 2 Dallas Stars preseason tickets for just $59.

Saturday, September 13th, Dallas Mavs Pack: This pack features 2 tickets & 2 co-branded jerseys for just $49.

Stay tuned for more ticket packs to be announced soon!

