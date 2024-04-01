RoughRiders Announce Staff Promotions

April 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, have announced promotions for front office staff members.

"As we enter our 21st season as a franchise, it's the perfect time for a series of well-deserved staff promotions," RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett said. "These individuals are outstanding leaders among our dedicated front office, that collectively work tirelessly to create the best family-friendly atmosphere in baseball."

Frisco has announced the following staff promotions:

Ross Lanford: from Vice President of Sales to Assistant General Manager

Lanford is the third-longest tenured member of the front office. After serving in sales roles for his first 12 seasons, Lanford is being elevated into the AGM role. The Oklahoma graduate joined the RoughRiders right after his time in college and became the organization's all-time sales leader by 2022. Under Lanford, the RoughRiders have set franchise records in non-gameday events revenue in each of the last three seasons.

Alex Sandborn: from Director, Ticket Sales to Senior Director, Ticket Sales

Entering her eighth season in Frisco, Sandborn took over the Sales Department in 2023, leading a resurgence in ticket sales. Under Sandborn, 2023 ticket sales increased by 14% and are on pace to exceed that improvement in 2024.

Jesse Evans: from Director, Analytics & Strategy to Senior Director, Analytics & Strategy

An integral part of the increase in ticket sales, Evans will log his fourth season with the RoughRiders in 2024. Under Evans' strategic insights, the Riders have improved ticket sales performance across a broad spectrum of metrics.

Krystin King: from Director, Marketing to Senior Director, Marketing

King started as a Digital Marketing Intern with the RoughRiders in 2018 and has now ascended to Senior Director of Marketing. During her tenure as director, the RoughRiders have elevated social media exposure, hosted some of the top promotional nights in team history and have dramatically increased single-game ticket revenue.

Sydney Blackburn: from Group Sales Executive to Senior Group Sales Executive

T.J. Mazzawy: from Corporate Sales Executive to Senior Corporate Sales Executive

Dani Giansante: from Inside Sales and Service to Corporate Sales Executive

Sean Grimes: from Inside Sales and Service to Corporate Sales Executive

Blackburn, Mazzawy, Giansante and Grimes all exceeded their personal sales goals while setting the pace in a Ticket Sale Department that exceeded its departmental goals in 2023.

Jarett Goodman: from Inside Sales and Service to Partner and Event Services Coordinator

After being with the RoughRiders in the Sales Department for his first year, Goodman moves to the Partner Services Department with a focus on events at Riders Field.

The RoughRiders host the 2024 Home Opener on Tuesday, April 9th at 6:35 p.m. Tickets start at just $11. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.