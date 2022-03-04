RoughRiders Announce Riderspalooza

FRISCO, Texas - In lieu of the original Major League Baseball Opening Day, the Frisco RoughRiders will host Riderspalooza presented by Simmons Bank at Riders Field on Thursday, March 31st from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. General admission is free and fans will have a chance to try Riders Field's new concession options for the first time before Opening Day on April 8th.

The night will be packed full of fun from the Lazy River being open to live music at The Roadhouse and catch on the field. Stick around until 8:30 when the night will be punctuated with a fireworks show!

At the gate, fans can donate to the YMCA Water Safety Program:

Swimsuits (youth toddler to 12 years of age)

Flotation swimming aid (foam noodles, life jackets)

The night includes:

Open Lazy River

Half-off beer and wine

Taste our new concessions with free samplings (concessions will be available for purchase)

Play catch on the most beautiful outfield grass in baseball

12 & under Wiffle Ball home run derby on the infield

Inflatables

Petting zoo

Balloon artists

Face painters

Live music with the Ray Johnston Band at The Roadhouse

Tailgate in the parking lot

Shop the Riders Outpost

Fireworks extravaganza at 8:30 pm

Have a ticket for a Spring Training or MLB game that has been canceled? Bring your tickets to the Riders Field Box Office to exchange for a RoughRiders Opening Weekend ticket!

Admission is FREE for everyone!

The RoughRiders will begin the 2022 season with Opening Day on April 8th at Riders Field. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

