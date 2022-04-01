RoughRiders Announce Opening Weekend Pitching Rotation

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders have announced their starting pitching rotation for their Opening Weekend series against the Arkansas Travelers from Friday, April 8th through Sunday, April 10th.

April 8th at 6:35 p.m. vs. Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners). Starter: LHP Cody Bradford

April 9th at 6:35 p.m. vs. Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners). Starter: RHP Jack Leiter

April 10th at 4:05 p.m. vs. Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners). Starter: LHP Cole Ragans

Bradford, who is the No. 20 prospect in the Rangers system by MLB.com, started with High-A Hickory in 2021 before joining the RoughRiders for his final seven starts of the season. Overall, the Aledo, Texas native went 6-4 with a 4.11 ERA while leading all Texas farmhands with 128 strikeouts and finishing tied for second in the system in innings pitched (96.1). The former Baylor Bear was named a Texas Rangers Organizational All-Star for his efforts in 2021.

Leiter, who is the Rangers No.1 prospect and the No. 17 prospect in baseball, is set to make his professional debut with the RoughRiders. The former second-overall selection in the 2021 draft was a unanimous First Team All-American at Vanderbilt in 2021, going 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA in 18 starts. Leiter finished the season tied for the NCAA lead in strikeouts (179) over his 110 innings (41.6 strikeout rate).

Ragans, who finished the season with the RoughRiders in 2021, will take the mound for the RoughRiders on Sunday, April 10th. The 2016 first-round pick pitched in his first full season last year after recovering from back-to-back Tommy John surgeries that wiped out his 2018 and 2019 seasons before COVID canceled the 2020 campaign. Ragans went 4-3 with a 4.35 ERA over his 19 outings between Hickory and Frisco in 2021 and made an appearance in the Sirius XM Futures Game in Colorado.

Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com/Tickets.

For media, please apply for credentials here.

The RoughRiders will begin the 2022 season with Opening Day on April 8th at Riders Field. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

