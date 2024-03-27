RoughRiders Announce 2024 Break Camp Roster

FRISCO, Texas - Along with the World Series champion Texas Rangers, the Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to announce the official 2024 Break Camp Roster, highlighted by five of the Rangers top 30 prospects.

The prospects are paced by 1B/OF Abimelec Ortiz, who checks in at No. 12, according to MLB.com. Ortiz was named the 2023 Tom Grieve Rangers Minor League Player of the Year, leading all of Minor League Baseball in slugging percentage (.619) while placing fourth in the minors in home runs (33) and OPS (.990) between Low-A Down East and High-A Hickory.

The other ranked players include newcomer RHP Emiliano Teodo (No. 16), who sports a fastball that reaches over 100 mph, and returners RHP Josh Stephan (No.18), OF Aaron Zavala (No. 21) and RHP Dane Acker (No. 28). Stephan pitched just one game for the RoughRiders in 2023, on July 4th, before an injury derailed the rest of his season. Zavala will spend his third season in Frisco after missing the beginning of last year with right elbow surgery while Acker finished the season with the RoughRiders in 2023 and sported a 2.54 ERA overall.

Along with Stephan, Zavala and Acker, the 2024 roster features 20 returners. On the position player side, OF Kellen Strahm, who is third in franchise history in walks (139), returns for his third year in Frisco alongside infielder Frainyer Chavez. Cody Freeman, who played one game for the RoughRiders in 2023, is back in the infield too.

All three catchers on the roster - Liam Hicks, Cooper Johnson and Scott Kapers - played with the Riders in 2023, with Kapers starring in the 2022 postseason for Frisco as well.

21-year-old Maximo Acosta and 29-year-old Alex De Goti, who played two MLB games with the Astros in 2021, round out the infield and Cuban outfielder Geisel Cepeda adds depth in the outfield.

On the hill, Zak Kent and Avery Weems return to Frisco for the first time since 2022. Kent, who played in 2021 and 2022 with the Riders, spent an injury-plagued season with Triple-A Round Rock last year, while Weems missed the entire season after undergoing "Tommy John" surgery on his left elbow.

Reliever Grant Wolfram is back for his third year after posting a 2.02 ERA across 29 games with the Riders last season and members of the 2023 starting rotation Nick Krauth and Ryan Garcia make their way back to Frisco as well. After starting the season with the RoughRiders last year, Ricky DeVito returns to Riders Field this year.

Tyler Owens, who joined the Rangers system after being traded from Atlanta for former RoughRiders outfielder J.P. Martinez in January, fits into the Frisco pitching staff.

The rest of the RoughRiders bullpen figures to include returners Robby Ahlstrom, Aidan Anderson, Reid Birlingmair and Andy Rodriguez. Newcomers Ben Anderson, Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa and Steven Jennings figure to round out the 'pen.

The roster is headed by skipper is Carlos Cardoza, who returns for his second season in Frisco. He is joined by pitching coach Jon Goebel, hitting coach Ryan Tuntland and development coaches Kawika Emsley-Pai and Tyler Wolfe.

The Break Camp Roster is subject to change before Opening Day.

