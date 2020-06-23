Rosters Announced for "The Pfinal Game" at Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Rosters have been announced for "The Pfinal Game," as a total of 31 graduating seniors from all four Pflugerville-area high schools will get one more chance to suit up with their teammates before beginning their collegiate careers. Dell Diamond is set to host the nine-inning contest on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:00 p.m. as a way to honor the student-athletes after their final high school season was cut short due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Participating graduates from the four Pflugerville-area high schools include RHP/INF Austin Adair, OF Jeffery Broaders, C Marcos Carrion, OF Freddy Cavazos, OF Armando Cedillo, INF Travis Chestnut, LHP Carter Coffin, INF Jared Cook, INF Seth Deabay, OF Nick Fletcher, C Tyler Freeman, OF/LHP Nathan Garcia, C Ian Guthrie, INF/RHP Anthony Hancock, INF Seth Joseph, INF Brendan Lee, INF/RHP David Mays, OF/RHP Darius McGrew, OF/LHP Ravaughn Morgan, LHP/INF Jacob Munoz, OF Arturo Paz, INF Jakob Robinson, OF/RHP Andres Rodriguez, RHP/OF Tristan Tijerina, LHP/OF Gareth Tobias, OF Jason Usher, C Isaac Valdez, INF/OF Aaron Vargas, LHP/INF Jordan Vega, OF Erik Villarreal and RHP/DH Triston Witt.

With three student-athletes unable to participate due to injury, the two teams will be divided evenly into 14-man rosters. All 14 players will get the chance to hit thanks to a modified batting order. Coaches from all four Pflugerville-area high schools have also volunteered their time to coach the student-athletes one final time. The full rosters for each squad are listed below:

Home Roster

Name Position

Broaders, Jeffrey OF

Chestnut, Travis INF

Freeman, Tyler C

Garcia, Nathan OF/LHP

Guthrie, Ian C

Hancock, Anthony INF/RHP

Lee, Brendan INF

McGrew, Darius OF/RHP

Munoz, Jacob LHP/INF

Paz, Arturo OF

Robinson, Jakob INF

Vega, Jordan LHP/INF

Villarreal, Erik OF

Witt, Triston RHP/DH

Visitor Roster

Name Position

Carrion, Marcos C

Cedillo, Armando OF

Coffin, Carter LHP

Cook, Jared INF

Deabay, Seth INF

Joseph, Seth INF

Mays, David INF/RHP

Morgan, Ravaughn OF/LHP

Rodriguez, Andres OF/RHP

Tijerina, Tristan RHP/OF

Tobias, Gareth LHP/OF

Usher, Jason OF

Valdez, Isaac C

Vargas, Aaron INF/OF

The Pfinal Game was organized by parents of student-athletes and is not affiliated with the Pflugerville Independent School District. Tickets to The Pfinal Game are available now via RRExpress.com. Stadium capacity will be capped at under 25% to ensure a comprehensive social distancing plan can be implemented properly.

The safety and well-being of staff, guests and the community is of the upmost importance to the Round Rock Express. All guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State of Texas will be strictly followed and enforced during all events at Dell Diamond. Express staff are also working closely with Williamson County and City of Round Rock officials to ensure Dell Diamond meets or exceeds all recommended standards. Social distancing protocols will be followed at all times, including a reconfiguration of the seating bowl to provide a safe and comfortable atmosphere for fans.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2020, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

