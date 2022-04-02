Roster Highlighted by 13 Returning Missions from 2021

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions, in accordance with the San Diego Padres, have announced their break camp roster. 28 players make up the initial roster which contains two of the Padres' Top 30 Prospects (according to MLB Pipeline) and four players with Major League experience. The roster features 13 players who spent time in San Antonio during the 2021 season.

Of the Top 30 Prospects, Newcomer Tirso Ornelas is currently the highest ranked Missions player at number 28. The 22-year-old spent the 2021 season with High-A Fort Wayne and collected 31 doubles, seven home runs, and 55 RBI in 107 games.

Agustin Ruiz is currently the 29th ranked Padres prospect. Ruiz finished the season with San Antonio in 2021 after beginning in High-A Fort Wayne. In 35 games for the Missions, Ruiz hit six home runs and drove in 20 runs.

Four players on the Missions initial roster have previous Major League experience. Ona debuted with San Diego in 2020. Right-hand pitcher Thomas Eshelman appeared in 31 games for the Baltimore Orioles from 2019-2021. Infielder Mitch Walding appeared in 19 games with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018 and 2019. Lastly, infielder Brandon Dixon appeared in nearly 200 games for the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds from 2018-2020.

Fans will be able to recognize some familiar faces from last season's team as 13 former Missions players are included on the break camp roster. Relievers Carlos Belen, Tom Cosgrove, and Henry Henry spent the entire 2021 season in San Antonio while Moises Lugo finished the season with the Missions after being promoted from High-A. Osvaldo Hernandez, who made 22 starts for the Missions last season and led the club with 100.1 innings pitched, will return in 2022. Matt Waldron returns after finishing the 2021 season in San Antonio. The knuckle-baller has reportedly added a slider to his pitch repertoire over the offseason.

As for the position players, Chandler Seagle and Esteury Ruiz will return after spending all of 2021 in San Antonio. Joining Seagle behind the plate is Yorman Rodriguez, who appeared in 14 games for the Missions last season. Alongside Ruiz in the outfield are Ona, Robbie Podorsky, and Agustin Ruiz. Podorsky played seven games for the Missions to begin the 2021 season before being promoted to Triple-A. Lastly, Chris Givin returns to San Antonio after appearing in 31 games last season.

Nine members of the initial roster will be making their Double-A debuts when the season starts on April 8th. Left-hander Jason Blanchard has not pitched since 2019 due to undisclosed injuries. Angel Felipe, a relief pitcher who was signed this offseason from Tampa Bay, reportedly reaches 100+ mph on his fastball. Right-hander Dwayne Matos spent the 2021 season with Single-A Lake Elsinore. Left-handers Gabe Morales and Ramon Perez both spent time with Lake Elsinore and Fort Wayne in 2021. Gabe Mosser, a right-hander from Pennsylvania, appeared in 21 games for Fort Wayne last season.

Joining Ornelas on the offensive side are catcher Michael Cantu and infielder Justin Lopez. Cantu appeared in 64 games with Triple-A El Paso in 2019 and 2021. He spent three years behind the plate for the University of Texas Longhorns from 2015-2017. The 21-year-old Lopez showed off his power with 13 home runs in 2019 at Single-A and 10 home runs in 2021 at High-A.

The San Antonio Missions will begin the 2022 campaign with a three-game road trip against the Corpus Christi Hooks beginning on Friday, April 8th. Following the three-game set, the Missions will host their home opener on Tuesday, April 12th and begin a six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders. The pitching matchups for that series have not been announced as of yet.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased exclusively online. The Missions 1st Base Box Office will be open to the public beginning on Monday, April 4th. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

