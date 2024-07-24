Ross Bartlett Returns to Watertown

July 24, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves







WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have re-signed Ross Bartlett for the 2024-2025 Season. Bartlett was picked up as a free agent in the spring of 2024. Bartlett met the Wolves in Blue Ridge and completed the rest of the season and playoffs with the Wolves. Bartlett is known for his hockey IQ and aggressiveness. In 48 FPHL games, he has 15 Goals, 23 Assists and 99 penalty minutes.

"I played against Barts, he's a pest. Thats why we signed him last year. He goes to the dirty areas and stands in, takes punishment but never gives up. He checks a lot of boxes for us up the middle. He can play with virtually anyone because of his correct positioning. He was battling a lower body injury last season so I am excited to see what he can do healthy this year," said GM Charlie Pens.

