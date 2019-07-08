Rosa Named SAL Player of the Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Power, in conjunction with the South Atlantic League, is excited to announce that INF Joseph Rosa has been tabbed as the South Atlantic League's Player of the Week from July 1-7, 2019. Rosa is the first Power player to earn league Player of the Week honors since Calvin Mitchell (April 16-22, 2018). The infielder joins RHP Clay Chandler (April 22-28) as the only two West Virginia players to claim a weekly league accolade this season.

Rosa crushed opposing pitchers over the past week, boasting a .632 (12-for-19) clip in five games, the highest average across Minor League Baseball from July 1-7, with five extra base hits, seven RBI and seven runs scored. The New York resident is riding a streak of six consecutive multi-hit games, dating back to June 30 against Kannapolis.

The 22-year-old has been an on-base machine for the Power this season, reaching base safely in 57 of his 76 games played. Rosa started off the season red hot, smacking two homers and nine RBI while notching a .324 stroke in April, but saw his numbers take a dive, including a miniscule .156 clip in June. His offense has really come alive in the second half, however, as he is averaging .340 in 14 games.

An international free agent signee in 2014 by the Mariners, Rosa spent his first two professional seasons mainly in rookie ball before elevating to Short-Season Everett in 2017. After earning Northwest League Midseason and Baseball America Short-Season All-Star honors with the AquaSox, the infielder turned in a full season with the Low-A Clinton LumberKings in 2018, averaging .217 with six homers and 22 RBI in 114 games.

The Power opens up a three-game homestand against the Delmarva Shorebirds Tuesday evening at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

