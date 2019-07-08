Hagerstown Suns Homestand #8 Preview: July 9-11

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Hagerstown Suns welcome the Lexington Legends to Municipal Stadium for a three-game series July 9-11 before heading back on the road again.

This is the second meeting between the teams in 2019, the other was a three-game set at Municipal Stadium April 15-17. Hagerstown took the first game 11-1 before Lexington closed out the series win with 2-1 and 3-0 victories in games two and three.

Schedule

Tuesday, July 9: Suns vs. Lexington Legends: 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10: Suns vs. Lexington Legends: 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 11: Suns vs. Lexington Legends: 7:05 p.m.

Scouting the Opponents

ABOUT THE LEGENDS: The Legends were the first-half champions of the South Atlantic League's Southern Division, sqeaking out the title by just one half game with a record of 37-32. However, Lexington has come out of the gate slow in the second half and currently sits in last place at 6-12. Offensively, this team has been in the middle of the pack all season. The offense is led by infielder Nathan Eaton who is slashing .261/.340/.381 in 80 games this season and ranks second in the league with 25 doubles. Lexington's overall pitching stats have also been near the middle of the pack in 2019, but they are anchored by some solid arms. Evan Steele has made nine starts since being activated in late May and has posted a 1.76 ERA. Starter Jon Heasley has pitched 2.72 ERA and has 92 strikeouts in 79.1 innings. The bullpen has also been good, with newer additions Bryce Hensley (0.38 ERA in 23.2 IP) and Brandon Marklund (0.49 ERA in 18.1) shutting down opposing teams in the back halves of games.

Promotions

ANTIETAM DATE NIGHT: Show us you're an Antietam customer and get four free tickets to Tuesday's game! Presented By Antietam Broadband.

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your pet to the park with you for our Bark in the Park night. All pets get free admission to historic Municipal Stadium.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Join the Suns for Thirsty Thursday, with beer specials starting at $2! We'll open the fridges and taps at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. contest between the Suns and Legends!

