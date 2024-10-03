Rookie Wide Receiver Jaylen Taylor Signs with Panthers

Former Bethel University wide receiver Jaylen Taylor is poised to make an impact as he joins the Bay Area Panthers. After a successful college career, he sought a combination of on-field success and player development.

"My prayers were answered with what I needed to do with my life," said Taylor. "The coaches are all about winning, success, and moving on to the next level. That's been my philosophy since I first went to college, and I'm taking that to the IFL."

Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe believes Taylor will bring game-changing ability to the receiver position.

"Jaylen is a complete receiver with the ability to win downfield," said Keefe. "He can separate and is an inside/outside possession receiver with the size and savvy to make chain-moving catches."

As a senior at Bethel, Taylor caught 66 passes for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning First Team All Mid-South Conference honors.

"When you watch my film, I was the third-down guy in must-catch situations. I had only one drop last year, and I take pride in catching the ball. I try not to do too much; I let the game come to me and move the chains as a go-to guy," Taylor explained.

Taylor began his career at Cumberland University, an NAIA school in Lebanon, Tennessee. While he caught 112 passes during his time with the Phoenix, including a team-leading 60 receptions in 2022, he craved more team success.

With one year of eligibility remaining and a desire to win, Taylor transferred to Bethel University. Although there was no guarantee of being the top target, he was excited to join a program that had won 11 games in each of the two previous seasons.

"I wasn't focused on personal accolades; I preferred the reward of winning games. I was humbled because our receivers coach, MD Daniels, pushed me positively," said Taylor. "It was a blessing because he taught me things I thought I already knew. The Bethel coaches pushed me every single day toward greatness."

In 2023, the team won 11 games before falling in the quarterfinals of the NAIA Championship Series. Taylor experienced individual success, but being part of something bigger meant even more.

"The biggest thing for me is that I wanted to win. It doesn't matter whether I have zero yards or 100 yards. If we compete and grow every single day, those are the most important things," said Taylor.

As Taylor transitions to the Panthers, his mission remains unchanged: "He's (Coach Keefe) had success everywhere he's been and he really sold me on the organization. It's about what they do, how they do it, and how they take care of their players," Taylor noted. "As a player, you're more comfortable if you're treated well, which helps you buy in more."

In Taylor, the Panthers are gaining a true student of the game, embodying the description of a "coach in the huddle." He works with receivers and defensive backs at South Spencer High School in Reo, Indiana, where he also serves as the defensive coordinator at the local middle school.

"Coaching has opened my eyes to what offenses and defenses are trying to do. It's slowed the game down even more for me," said Taylor.

While coaching is in his future plans, Taylor's immediate focus is on making an impact on the field. In preparation for training camp, he's concentrating on plyometrics and speed work.

"Nothing is given to us in this world, and some people feel they deserve more without putting in the work. I'm ready to compete in camp, and the rest will take care of itself," said Taylor.

