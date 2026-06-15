Rookie Kenzie Brown Sets a League Record with 10 Strikeouts in Her Second Win

Published on June 15, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







Kenzie Brown has arrived, and she's here to baffle hitters. The rookie pitcher out of Arizona State threw a complete game in the Cascades' 2-1 win over the Talons on Sunday and set a new league record along the way.

After allowing a walk to open the game, she retired 10 straight Utah batters, and across seven frames of work, she established a new AUSL regular-season, single-game record with 10 strikeouts. The previous mark was nine K's and held by Volts pitcher Rachel Garcia, who did it twice during the 2025 campaign.

When asked how she's improved efficiency since her last outing, Brown talked about an intention to play more loosely.

"I think just trusting that I know how to spin the ball and spin the ball well. I think the first time going out to the second outing just felt a little bit forced at times," Brown said

Brown also helped the team to its first series win in franchise history.

The game was scoreless through the first four frames until Otis broke punched two-run single up the middle in the fifth. Utah cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Brown held off a late comeback effort to nail down her second win of the season.

The Cascade will look to seal their first series sweep on Monday in the final matchup with the Talons. Tune in at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 15, 2026

Rookie Kenzie Brown Sets a League Record with 10 Strikeouts in Her Second Win - Portland Cascade

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