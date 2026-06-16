AUSL All-Star Cup Fan Vote: What You Need to Know

Published on June 15, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Your vote. Your stars. Who's heading to the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League All-Star Cup? You decide!

Vote for your favorite players once a day, every day, through June 30 to give them an automatic invitation to the All-Star Cup in Rosemont, Illinois, in August.

VOTE NOW: 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup Ballot

Here is everything you need to know about the 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup Fan Vote.

How does AUSL All-Star Cup fan voting work?

The AUSL All-Star Cup Fan Vote opens on June 15 and will end on June 30. Fans can vote for their 10 favorite players at theausl.com/vote.

Which players can I vote for?

Fans can vote for players who are signed to AUSL teams. You can vote for one pitcher, one catcher, one utility, two corner infielders, two middle infielders, and three outfielders.

Athletes who are part of the AUSL Reserve Pool are not eligible to be voted for as part of the All-Star Cup Fan Vote.

How often can I vote?

You can vote once a day, every day, through June 30.

How are the remaining All-Star Cup athletes selected?

A Selection Committee will select the remaining 35 players for the 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup.

When is the 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup?

The 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup is from August 8 through August 30 in Rosemont, Illinois. Games will be broadcast on ESPN, MLB Network, and CBS Sports Network. The full schedule and tickets are available here.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 15, 2026

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