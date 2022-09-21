Ronny Henriquez Makes MLB Debut with Twins

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders pitcher Ronny Henriquez made his MLB debut on September 19th with the Minnesota Twins when they took on the Cleveland Guardians.

In his debut, Henriquez threw four innings out of the bullpen, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two in a no-decision.

With the RoughRiders in 2021, Henriquez made 16 outings and 11 starts, going 4-4 with a 5.04 ERA. Over 69.2 innings, Henriquez struck out 78 while walking 17.

During the 2022 offseason, Henriquez was traded to the Twins along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa in exchange for catcher Mitch Garver.

Before being called up to Minnesota, the righty went 3-4 with a 5.66 ERA over 24 games with 14 starts.

Henriquez becomes the 185th former Riders player to make his major league debut, joining Christian Lopes, Jacob Lemoine, Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran, Steele Walker, Elier Hernandez, Charles Leblanc, Bubba Thompson, Cole Ragans and Josh Jung to become the 11th former RoughRiders player to crack the majors in 2022.

