High School Baseball Returning to ONEOK Field

September 21, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







High school baseball is returning to ONEOK Field in 2023. The Tulsa Drillers announced today that for the third straight year the club would host a series of high school games at the downtown stadium.

The games are scheduled to be held from March 10-16, during the week of spring break for most schools. By hosting games during the break in school, teams will have the opportunity to play during the daytime hours.

At this time, the Drillers have blocked the following dates and times for games:

2023 High School Baseball Series at ONEOK Field

Friday, March 10 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Monday, March 13 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 16 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Admission for all of the games will be free of charge for fans.

The two games on Saturday, March 11 will be held in conjunction with the team's annual DrillersFest event. There will be a number of other activities taking place at the stadium, and it will be one of the first opportunities for fans to purchase individual game tickets for 2023 Drillers games.

The team slots for the ten games are being filled now. Any school interested in playing in one of the games at ONEOK Field should contact Andrew Aldenderfer with the Drillers at (918)744-5998 or via email.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.