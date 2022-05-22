Romero, Frias Power Ducks to Extra Inning Win

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 7-6 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Ducks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Deibinson Romero's solo home run to left field and Vladimir Frias' RBI double down the left field line off Blue Crabs starter Mitch Lambson. A bloop single to right by Romero in the third plated Lew Ford, who doubled, to make it a 3-0 game.

Southern Maryland got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third on Austin Rei's solo homer to left off Ducks starter Anderson DeLeon. However, another solo homer to left from Romero in the sixth pushed the Ducks lead back up to three at 4-1. An RBI double to right by David Harris in the sixth closed the gap to 4-2, but Vladimir Frias restored the three-run lead in the seventh with a solo homer to left.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the ninth when a two-out, pinch-hit, three-run homer by Raul Shah tied the game at five. Long Island took the lead back in the 10th on L.J. Mazzilli's RBI double to right-center and Alejandro De Aza's sac fly to right. Alex Crosby's sac fly to right in the bottom of the 10th closed the gap to 7-6, but the Blue Crabs were stopped there.

Neither starter factored into the decision. DeLeon lasted five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Lambson pitched six and one-third innings, yielding five runs on 11 hits while striking out six. Sandy Baez (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing two unearned runs in the ninth. Dalton Geekie (0-1) took the loss, conceding two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning. Chad Hockin collected his first save after recording the game's final three outs.

Romero led the Flock with three hits, three RBIs, two runs and a walk. Frias also had three hits, driving in two runs and scoring once.

The Ducks return home on Tuesday to begin another three-game set with Southern Maryland. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse to be eligible. Right-hander Brett Kennedy (2-1, 3.03) gets the start for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Eddie Butler (2-0, 4.62).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

