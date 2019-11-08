Rodriguez to Return as Rox Field Manager in 2020 Along with Assistants Bellamy and Miklos

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to announce that Augie Rodriguez will return as the organization's Field Manager for the 2020 Northwoods League season. Also returning for the 2020 season are assistants David Bellamy and Alex Miklos.

Rodriguez will be returning for his eighth season as Field Manager of the Rox and ninth overall with organization. Along with leading the Rox to a Northwoods League Championship in 2017, Rodriguez was named the Northwoods League Manager of the Year in 2016. In 2019 he moved into fourth place in all-time regular season wins as a Northwoods League manager with a 285-214 (.571) record. Rodriguez will continue his duties of overseeing all baseball operations, including managing all player personnel.

"I take pride in representing the city of St. Cloud as the Field Manager of the Rox for another season. It means a lot to my family and me to remain a part of such a great organization and community," Rodriguez said. "I'm especially grateful and eager to be working with the Rox front office, ownership and great coaching staff for another summer. Our goal as a staff is to create an environment where players hustle, grow on and off the field and give complete effort every night for the best fans in the Northwoods League here in St. Cloud."

Bellamy and Miklos will be back as assistant coaches for Rodriguez and the Rox. It will be both coaches second season with the organization following the 2019 season when they were selected to serve as coaches in the Northwoods League's Major League Dream Showcase.

Bellamy currently serves as a Graduate Assistant for the Washington State University baseball team. He previously served as a Graduate Assistant at New Mexico State University where he also played from 2017-2018.

"I would like to thank the Rox organization for the opportunity to come back for another summer," Bellamy said. "St. Cloud is a special community with a great fan base and I am excited to spend another season with the organization."

Miklos currently serves as a Camp Coordinator/Volunteer Assistant Coach for the South Dakota State University baseball team. He played collegiately for Kent State University from 2012- 2016 and was named to the Academic All-MAC Team three times.

"After a fun and successful 2019 season, I'm really looking forward to another year with the Rox," Miklos said. "I'm excited to get back to work developing players and building on the successes of last year with Augie and David."

"As an organization we are extremely thrilled to have Augie, David and Alex back for another season," Rox General Manager Mike Johnson said. "All three coaches have a proven ability to lead and develop the best college baseball players in the country with unrivaled passion."

The Rox will open their ninth season of Northwoods League baseball in May of 2020. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2020 season, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

